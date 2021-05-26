Park service seeks information on equipment theft from Lola boat ramp

HARKERS ISLAND — The National Park Service at Cape Lookout National Seashore is asking for any information about the theft of equipment from a boat that occurred earlier this month.
The NPS issued a statement Wednesday saying Cape Lookout rangers are investigating the theft, which is believed to have occurred between the afternoon of May 13 and the morning of May 14 at the Lola boat ramp on Cedar Island.
“A Garmin GPS unit, two Interstate marine batteries and a gas can full of fuel were stolen,” chief ranger B.G. Horvat said.
Information from Cape Lookout visitors is often helpful to investigators, he continued, and staff asks those who were in the area of the Lola boat ramp during that period, as well as anyone with information that could help the investigation, to contact the park service at Cape Lookout.
“You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know,” Mr. Horvat said.
Information may be submitted by calling or texting the NPS tipline at 888-653-0009, online at nps.gov/ISB by clicking the “Submit a Tip” button or by email at nps_isb@nps.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.