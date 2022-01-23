After 2-year absence, Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s Festival returns March 12

EMERALD ISLE — After a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s Festival will return with music, food and, of course, beer, on Saturday, March 12.
It’s the biggest event of the year in the resort town, usually drawing close to 30,000 revelers to the site in the Emerald Plantation shopping center at 8700 Highway 58. The festival will kick off at 9 a.m. and end at 6 p.m.
This year’s title sponsor is the Carteret County Tourism Development Authority.
“The TDA is excited that we can play a small but important role in such a great event,” TDA Executive Director Jim Browder said in a press release.
“The Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s Day Festival is a valued, premier event that welcomes thousands of people to our county. We are truly thankful for Emerald Isle Business Association and the many volunteers that work so hard make this event so successful.”
Former Mayor Eddie Barber, also a former member of the TDA, said in the press release he is “most thankful to the TDA for their support of this iconic event. It is a great way to kick off the season not only for Emerald Isle but for our county as well.”
New this year will be a sports demonstration by Chain Reaction Sports and professional BMX rider Alex Johann, sponsored by Buy the Beach Realty and South Swell Surf Shop.
Saturday, in the main tent, attendees over the age 21, with valid identification, can enjoy the beer garden starting at 10 a.m. with proceeds benefiting the Emerald Isle Business Association and its community endeavors. Musical performances by The Mad Fiddler, Spare Change, Ashley Larue Band, My Three Kilts, Monika James Band and Heartstop will take place in the main tent throughout the day.
Strollers will be allowed in the main festival area. However, as in the past, they will not be allowed inside the main tent. As a safety precaution, pets are also prohibited in all areas of the festival.
Area businesses look forward to the event because it draws people to the area before the normal start of the tourism season around Easter, which this year is on Sunday, April 17.
“Sponsoring events like the St. Patrick's Day Festival is just one of the ways businesses can get involved to bring people to our area for a good time,” said Paul Musco, owner of 34 North Bar in Cedar Point, the presenting sponsor of the festival. “This event coming back to the community is something everyone has been waiting for.”
Other sponsors include Atlantic Bay Mortgage – Jon Wood, Emerald Isle Realty, Bluewater NC, Translmpact, Heidi R. Barlow – Broker/Realtor Emerald Isle Realty, Emerald Club, Coastal Beverage and York Properties.
For more information about the festival, visit emeraldisle-nc.org or contact Emerald Isle parks and recreation at 252-354-6350 or asanderson@emeraldisle-nc.org.
For more information about sponsoring the festival, visit eibusinessassociation.com or contact the Emerald Isle Business Association at eibusinessassociation@gmail.com
