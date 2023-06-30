Lt. Christian Register with the Atlantic Beach Fire and Rescue Department teaches campers June 28 about skills used in jet ski water rescues during a Junior Lifeguard Camp offered June 26-30 in Atlantic Beach. (Cheryl Burke photo)
ATLANTIC BEACH — As waves kicked up and churned, John Warren, 11, and Cormick Kelley, 9, clung to a rescue board being towed through the surf by an Atlantic Beach (AB) Fire and Rescue Squad jet ski.
GALLERY: Students learn water rescue, lifesaving skills during unique camp
This wasn’t an actual water rescue, but one of the many safety skills taught during AB’s popular Junior Lifeguard Camp, offered June 26-30 at the Atlantic Beach Circle. It’s one of three sessions being presented this summer.
This year nearly 130 youth, ages 9-17, are learning important water safety and lifesaving skills that are used by lifeguards during day-to-day operations. This is the 13th year the summer camp has been offered, and it fills up quickly each year.
Atlantic Beach Fire Department Capt. J. Scott Bell, who oversees the camp, said it’s critical to train young people in ocean safety.
“This camp covers how to recognize rip currents, swimming safety and how to use flotation devices for water rescue,” he said. “I think a lot of parents are becoming more ocean aware and realize how important ocean safety is.”
Capt. Bell, who started the program with the late AB Fire Chief Adam Snyder, said the popular weeklong camp covers many of the same skills used by lifeguards. They include recognizing and escaping rip currents, victim recognition, victim rescue with flotation devices and boards, the use of jet skis or kayaks for rescues, and other safety tips related to ocean hazards and heat.
One of the goals of the camp is to produce a new generation of lifeguards to serve Atlantic Beach and other coastal communities. Atlantic Beach lifeguard Phillip Buffa of New Bern, who was helping with the camp, is a former junior lifeguard camper.
“I did the camp nine years ago and got the basic skills of what it takes to be a lifeguard,” he said. “You get the fundamentals of everything.”
Lifeguards must be at least 18 years of age in order to work, and this is Buffa’s first year serving Atlantic Beach.
Livie Cosgrove, 9, of Pine Knoll Shores, was among those taking the camp who is interested in becoming a lifeguard.
“I wanted to take this camp because I like the beach, and I like saving people,” she said. “I am interested in becoming a lifeguard.”
This is the second time Sam Furtner, 11, of Pine Knoll Shores, has taken the camp.
“I like the thought of being a lifeguard, and I would probably like to do it when I get older,” he said. “When I took the camp the first time, I just loved it.”
Bell said while all of the skills learned in the camp are important, one of the most critical is knowing how to negotiate rip currents, which is the primary cause of water rescues and drownings along the county’s beaches.
Rip currents are currents of water that run perpendicular to shorelines and are often strong enough to pull even the best swimmers out to sea.
Authorities recommend swimmers caught in rip currents float on their back, then swim parallel to the shore to get out of them. If that’s not possible, they recommend floating or treading water while they face the shore and shout and wave for help.
“People need to realize this is a local phenomenon here and be aware,” Bell said. “If they get caught in a rip current, it’s best to calm down and float or swim to the side or float to get out of it. It’s like getting off of a treadmill. The biggest mistake people make is trying to swim against a rip current, then they get fatigued and panic.”
Another tip is learning to recognize what rip currents look like and avoid them prior to getting into the water.
One way to identify rip currents is to look for a foam trail that goes backward away from the shoreline. Look for changes in the flow or a darker color to the water.
Bell added one more important tip.
“Monitor the (beach warning) flags we put out and swim in a lifeguard protected area,” he said.
Lifeguards check surf conditions each day, then post various colored flags to alert beach visitors to the surf conditions. A red flag means high hazard with high surf and strong rip currents. A yellow flag means medium hazard with moderate surf and currents.
Green flags mean low hazard and calm conditions, but exercise caution. Purple flags mean dangerous marine life spotted.
Bell said because of recent storms and fronts moving through the area, there have been multiple red flag days. There have also been numerous water rescues involving rip currents.
While junior lifeguard camps are filled up the remainder of the 2023 season, the town of Atlantic Beach will post dates for the 2024 season in the future.
