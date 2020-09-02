Parkview Baptist
Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City will have its monthly movie night at 6 p.m. Friday. The event is free and this month’s movie is “Mulan.”
Core Creek UMC
Core Creek United Methodist Church will continue its drive-in worship at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday through September.
The church will also continue its drive-in prayer daily from 5 to 6 p.m. Drive up to the church and a member of the church’s prayer team will pray with individuals while they remain in their car. For more information, call the church at 252-342-5562.
