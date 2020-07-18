Carteret Health Care, foundation award 9 nursing scholarships

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Health Care announced nine nursing scholarships have been awarded to individuals residing in Carteret County.
The F. Patrick Ausband scholarship recipients are Katie Owen, Tammy McKinnie, Bailey Ragsdale, Jenna Etheridge, Allison Johnson, Erica Wade and Colby Case.
Each recipient is eligible for funding up to $10,000, depending on which program they are enrolled and where they are in the program, according to a news release from the hospital about the scholarship awards.
CHC offers the F. Patrick Ausband scholarships for individuals pursuing health careers. The scholarships focus on registered nurses, and should there be an identified need, may also include respiratory therapy, radiography and surgical technicians.
The scholarships can be awarded for associate or baccalaureate degree programs where a license is obtainable upon graduation. Scholarships cover approximately 90% of the total cost of the program for in-state tuition, up to $10,000. Preference for the F. Patrick Ausband scholarships are given to individuals who are residents of Carteret County.
In addition to the seven individuals awarded scholarships by the hospital, two scholarships were given by the Carteret Health Care Foundation. The recipients, Megan Davies and Megan Fisher, are also from Carteret County and are supported by the Brinson Scholarship Fund.
All nine of the scholarship recipients plan to start their nursing careers at CHC, the hospital said.
