BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners Monday night approved a memorandum of agreement with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) that should lead to dredging of Salters Creek.
The board’s monthly session was in its meeting room in the administration building on Courthouse Square and online via the county’s Facebook page. The approval was part of the consent agenda, a list of noncontroversial items that can be approved with one vote.
The board approved the consent agenda in a 6-0 vote, with Commissioner Jimmy Farrington absent. There was no discussion.
The county has a NCWRC free public boating access facility in Salters Creek. It provides boaters access to Nelson Bay and eventually into Core Sound if vessels continue progressing southward.
The facility is at 200 Wildlife Ramp Road in Sea Level.
Significant shoaling has occurred, and maintenance dredging has been needed for a long time. Under the agreement approved Monday night, the NCWRC will:
- Design, at its own expense, a dredge plan for the Salters Creek Boating Access Area that will consist of the removal of approximately 2,000 cubic yards of material at an estimated cost of approximately $150,000.
- Assist in management of the of the project as needed, applying for and complying with all permits necessary for the dredge project.
- Provide construction drawings, documents and additional materials required to solicit bids of the dredge project to the county.
- Assist the county in construction administration of the project.
- Assist the county in meeting all requirements related to the grant application process for the Shallow Draft Navigation Channel Dredging and Aquatic Weed Fund.
- Provide funding to the county for one-fourth of the total cost of the project in accordance with the Shallow Draft Navigation Channel Dredging and Aquatic Weed Fund.
The county agrees, at its own expense, to submit the application for funding from the N.C Shallow Draft Navigation Channel Dredging and Aquatic Weed Fund for two-thirds of the project cost, administer the grant if it is approved, solicit bids and award the dredging contract, provide construction administration for the project and pay the contractor when the project is complete.
The Salters Creek Boating Access Area might be closed for a limited time while dredge operations are in progress, with notification to the public one week prior to closure.
