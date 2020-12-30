Carteret County adds 143 COVID-19 cases to total Wednesday

CARTERET COUNTY — The county added 143 more COVID-19 cases to its count Wednesday, an increase that includes newly confirmed cases, as well as some cases confirmed over the holiday weekend.
The additional cases bring Carteret County’s total number to 2,875 cases confirmed since March, as of Wednesday afternoon. The county reports 543 of those cases are currently active, a new daily record, while 2,307 people have reportedly recovered and 25 have died.
The county’s latest reported COVID-19-related death occurred Dec. 19.
In an update posted to the Carteret County Health Department Facebook page, officials said Wednesday’s large increase in numbers is because the count includes additional cases confirmed over the weekend but not reported until now.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported a slight drop in COVID-19 patients hospitalized at the facility Wednesday, from 12 reported Tuesday down to 11. The state experienced its largest-ever daily case increase with 8,551 new cases reported Wednesday, while hospitalizations were down slightly.
