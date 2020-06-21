Council to meet Monday
The Atlantic Beach Town Council will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the town hall boardroom and via Zoom.
Those who wish to participate can find instructions on how to join on the town website, atlanticbeach-nc.com.
DMF announces new requirement for shark fishing
Recreational anglers will be required to use circle hooks when fishing for sharks with natural bait in state waters beginning Monday.
The requirement pertains to all recreational fishing, including possession, using a hook and line with natural bait for any shark species, except spiny dogfish, regardless of the tackle and lure configuration. The circle hooks must be non-offset and made of a non-stainless-steel material.
A non-offset, also called inline, circle hook is a hook with the point pointed perpendicularly back toward the shank and the point and barb are in the same plane as the shank. Offset circle hooks and stainless-steel circle hooks are not allowed for shark fishing.
The circle hook requirement complies with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s coastal sharks fishery management plan and is designed to minimize harm to sharks that are released after being caught.
State coastal waters include coastal rivers, sounds and the ocean out to 3 miles from shore. The circle hook requirement is already in place in federal ocean waters.
More specifics on the regulation and other requirements for recreational shark fishing, are available online at portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/proclamation-ff-24-2020.
