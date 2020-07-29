CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials reported an additional seven cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County Wednesday, bringing the total known cases since March to 290.
Currently, 114 are considered active cases, 171 people have recovered and five people in the county have died from complications related to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The Newport zip code has the most recorded cases as of Wednesday, with 151 cases and one death. The Morehead City zip code follows with 33 known cases. To view a map of Carteret County with cases broken down by zip code, visit carteretcountync.gov. The county is providing updates weekdays by 4 p.m. at the same site.
As of Wednesday, 4,690 tests have been administered in Carteret County, with 3,862 negative results, 535 pending and three inconclusive.
Over the last week, county and state officials have reported an outbreak at the Carteret Correctional Center in Newport and have reportedly been testing accordingly.
To get tested for COVID-19, contact your health care provider or reach out to the County Health Department at 252-728-8550.
