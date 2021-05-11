Carteret County school board honors state soccer champions, band students

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education recognized students and a coach last week who have taken recent state honors.
First, the board honored the Croatan High School men’s soccer team for winning the 2A state soccer championship, along with their coach, Paul Slater, named the N.C. High School Athletic Association State 2A Soccer Coach of the Year.
“I think this is the first time that a soccer team from this county has taken the state championship,” Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said during the May 4 board meeting at the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive.
The soccer team was standing on bleachers outside the central office, and those attending the meeting went outside for a brief recognition of the team.
After applauding the students and coaches, people went back inside to celebrate the six county students who qualified for the All-State Honors Band and All-State Jazz Band.
Director of arts education Craig Everette said, “This is the highest honor a band student can receive in our state and we are so pleased and proud to introduce these fine musicians.”
Students selected for the prestigious band through auditions were:
- Paige Sonzog: First chair middle school bassoon, Broad Creek Middle School, director Brian Edmonds.
- Emily Garman: 15th chair middle school clarinet, BCMS, director Brian Edmonds.
- Hilton Nguyen: Second chair middle school bass clarinet, Morehead City Middle School, director Jason Robison.
- Vinh Le: First chair 9th/10th high school flute, West Carteret High School, director Andy Wright.
- Ansley Jones: Second chair 9th/10th high school alto saxophone, WCHS, director Andy Wright.
- Patrick Reindl: First chair 11th/12th grade high school alto saxophone, Croatan High School, director Mike Self.
- Patrick Reindl: First chair all-state high school jazz band alto saxophone, CHS, director Mike Self.
Mr. Everette said in order to be eligible to audition for All-State Band, students must first audition at the All-District level. Those auditions were held virtually in January. Of the county students who auditioned, 86 won a place on the All-District Middle School Band and All-District High School Band.
“We had winners from each of our middle and high schools in the county,” Mr. Everette said. “This is the highest number we’ve ever had. Approximately half of the All-District Middle School Band consisted of Carteret County public school students. Approximately one-fourth of the All-District High School Band consisted of Carteret County public school students.”
From the All-District students, six auditioned and made the All-State Band.
Of note, Mr. Everette said Mr. Reindle from CHS was a double winner, winning first chair in alto saxophone in the grade 11-12 band and first place chair for the All-State Jazz Band.
“This is the third consecutive year he has been No. 1 in the state in both areas,” he said.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.