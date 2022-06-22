BOGUE — The Town of Bogue may soon have a fire prevention and protection ordinance that is being proposed for four western county towns by the Western Carteret Fire & EMS.
However, Bogue Mayor Bobby O’Chat said Monday he has a little heartburn over a section of the proposed ordinance that requires permits in order to burn vegetation, such as leaves and tree limbs, in yards.
“A lot of people here rake leaves up and burn them. That’s why I want to take time to look at it closely and make sure what we’re dealing with,” Mayor O’Chat said during the Bogue Town Council meeting in the town hall at 121 Chimney Branch Road. “It might be we can agree to adopt some sections but not other sections.”
He encouraged council members to review the ordinance and be prepared to discuss it at a future meeting.
In a telephone interview Tuesday, Western Carteret Fire Chief Kevin Hunter said towns will be able to adopt certain sections and reject or alter others.
“We are going through our certification process and we’re trying to get all four towns to have fire protection ordinances that are as similar as possible to make it easier for our fire marshal to enforce,” he said. “That’s why we submitted them to each town to review.”
Western Carteret Fire and EMS, also referred to in the ordinance as the Western Carteret Interlocal Agency, recently presented the proposed ordinance to Bogue, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point and Peletier. Chief Hunter explained that Cape Carteret and Cedar Point already have their own fire ordinances, but Bogue and Peletier don’t. Those two towns are regulated by the NC Fire Code.
“All the towns come under the NC Fire Code, but towns can require stricter codes through ordinances, but they can’t require less than what the NC Fire Code requires,” Chief Hunter said.
He added that the towns that already have fire ordinances are being asked to consider amending their existing ordinances if necessary to come into closer agreement with the proposed ordinance. The two towns that have no fire ordinances are being asked to adopt the proposed ordinance, with alterations as their town councils deem necessary.
Once the four towns sign off on the proposed ordinance, Chief Hunter said they would be sent to the NC Code Council.
“They will review it and approve it or recommend changes,” he said.
The proposed ordinance states that if a person receives a notice of violation from the fire inspector, they will have a certain amount of time to correct the situation, then there will be a re-inspection. Each town will be responsible for violation/ticket books or forms.
If a violation is not corrected within the set timeframe, the violator will be required to appear before the town’s violations/code or ordinance officers within 15 days to pay a penalty or pay it by mail. Penalties range from $50 up to $500.
During the Bogue council meeting, town clerk Shawne Southard said the town would receive the payment of fines.
“We will have to put a line item in the budget to account for fines,” she said.
In other action, the town council:
Adopted the Carteret County Coastal Area Management Act (CAMA) land use plan for the town.
Amended the 2021-22 budget to transfer $2,000 from the special events category to the repairs and maintenance category to pay for unexpected repairs and maintenance.
Approved donating $632 in leftover contribution funds in the 2021-22 budget as follows: $232 to the White Oak Elementary School school resource officer; $200 to the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department; and $200 to the Coastal Pregnancy Care Center in Morehead City.
