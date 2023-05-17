BOGUE — The Bogue Town Council approved paying its portion of the cost for a School Resource Officer at White Oak Elementary School during the council meeting May 15 in town hall on Chimney Branch Road.
The amount requested for the 2022-23 school year from the small town, which has three students attending WOES, is $79. The pupils represent .39% of the school’s student enrollment, which according to information provided by Cape Carteret, has 772 students in attendance.
The five western county towns, plus the outlying county area that has students attending the school, help foot the bill for School Resource Officer Jeremy Destefano’s position at WOES. Each town and the county is asked to contribute toward the position based on the number of students from their district that attend the school.
Prior to the vote to approve the funds, Bogue councilman Mike Crose asked if the town should pitch in more than was requested.
“Did we give more last year?” he asked.
Town clerk Shawne Southard said the town did give more than was requested last year, but donated it through the school to help with the SRO’s needs.
“We couldn’t line item it (the additional funds),” she said.
Mayor Bobby O’Chat agreed it would be a good idea to fund the amount requested, then have Southard check with the school to see what the town can donate to help with other SRO needs.
Southard said she would contact the school and report back to the board. She added that the town currently has $920 in its budget line item for donations.
The council voted unanimously to allocate $79 toward the SRO position.
The Town of Cape Carteret, where the school is located, received $36,666 in grant proceeds for the White Oak SRO position for the 2022-23 school year, according to Cape Carteret finance officer Sandra Favreau in a letter to O’Chat.
Cape Carteret also kicked in $27,772 based on the 125 students in the town that attend the school. Plus, since school is only in session 70% of the year, Cape Carteret pays the other 30% of the police officer’s salary for the time school is out.
The town estimates the cost for Officer Destafano’s salary and benefits is $68,752. There is an additional $12,799 listed for vehicle related expenses and gas. That brings the total needed to employ the SRO during the school year to $81,551.
Western towns and the county area are asked to pay the following amounts for the White Oak Elementary SRO position for 2022-23 based on the following enrollment:
•Bogue, with three students, $79.
•Cape Carteret, with 125 students and salary for time school is out, $27,772.
•Cedar Point, with 131 students, $3,465.
•Peletier, with 51 students, $1,349.
•Emerald Isle, with 115 students, $3,042.
•County area of Newport and Stella, with 347 students, $9,178.
•Grant money, $36,666.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
