School board adopts electoral districts policy

BEAUFORT — With little fanfare, the Carteret County Board of Education adopted a policy Wednesday that reflects General Assembly action taken in June to line up the electoral districts for school board and county commission.
Board members heard the first reading of the updated policy Oct. 6. The board approved the policy on second reading, which took place during its meeting held in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive.
Assistant Superintendent Blair Propst said, “This policy reflects the changes in legislation requested by this board to mirror the district lines of the county commissioners.”
The BOE petitioned the N.C. General Assembly in January to adopt a bill clarifying electoral districts for school board and county commission electoral races after concerns were raised over differences between the two electoral districts. Board members voted in December 2019 to align the districts, but wanted the N.C. General Assembly to back up their efforts.
The confusion over district lines was creating complications with respect to filing for school board seats. According to school board attorney Neil Whitford, the lines had been changed due to different language in local bills adopted over time by the General Assembly, dating back to at least 1993.
The General Assembly ratified Senate Bill 796, which adjusted the district lines, in June.
In other action, the board:
- Received an update on the state of arts education in the school system during the coronavirus pandemic.
- Received update on the Carteret County Public School Foundation.
- Met in closed session for confidential attorney-client communications and for personnel matters.
Under the consent agenda, the board:
- Approved school advisory board recommendations.
- Approved a Battle of the Books supplement.
- Reappointed three members for three-year terms to the foundation board. The members are April Lilley, Tom Kies and Neil Whitford.
- Awarded a $244,500 contract to Waters Contracting Co. for Croatan High School foundation remediation.
- Approved the school system’s 2019-20 audit report.
- Recognized the school system’s finance department for winning two awards for financial reporting for 2019. The department earned the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association and the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Report Award from the Association of School Business Officials.
- Consider adopting a $10.5 million budget revision. The revision includes the appropriation of $10.16 million in Hurricane Florence funds received from the state, Federal Emergency Management Agency and insurance, $60,000 in federal homeless grant funds and $319,346 in state funds.
