Ferry division partnering with NC Works to hold career fair in Morehead City Wednesday

MOREHEAD CITY — People in Carteret County and surrounding areas will have a chance to explore a new career with the N.C. Ferry Division during a career fair Wednesday at the NC Works Career Center on the campus of Carteret Community College in Morehead City.
The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the career center, 3813 Arendell St. According to a Friday release, the division adheres to COVID safety protocols, such as requiring social distancing and face coverings during the event.
Applications will be accepted for all positions at all experience levels, from entry-level parking lot attendants to experienced boat captains. Temporary summer employment and full-time permanent positions are available.
Benefits of working for the N.C. Ferry Division include competitive salaries, year-round, full-time permanent employment, health insurance, retirement benefits, paid vacation, holidays and sick leave.
People who attend the job fair should bring resumes and supporting documents. Representatives from the ferry division will be on hand to explain the various positions available and opportunities for advancement.
The Carteret County career fair is the second of four to be held across eastern North Carolina. The first was in Elizabeth City last week, and others are scheduled for Feb. 9 in Greenville and Feb. 16 in Shallotte.
To see jobs available with the ferry division, visit the state jobs website and search “Ferry.” New ferry jobs are added to the site regularly.
For more information, call 252-423-5100.
