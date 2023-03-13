MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College (CCC) trustees honored former board member Mike Curtis during their March 8 meeting.
Trustees recognized Curtis with trustee emeritus status, which is “given for exemplary service,” CCC Board Chairperson Melodie Darden said.
They also honored former Trustee Mat Zettl with the same recognition in February.
The board met in the McGee Building Boardroom.
Curtis, an attorney in Cape Carteret, served on the board for eight consecutive years, with some of those as chairperson. His second four-year term ended June 30, 2022.
He served as the board’s leader during the COVID-19 pandemic and helped oversee the selection of the college’s current president, Dr. Tracy Mancini.
“Mike was a true mentor and friend,” Darden said. “If I needed advice, I could always call him, and his advice was perfect.”
She continued that he continuously offered ideas for “inspiring programs” and always sought to honor others.
“I am grateful for his leadership and the role he played in the selection of Dr. Mancini as our president,” she said.
Curtis thanked the board for his recognition and said his terms were rewarding and challenging.
“During my eight years on the board, Hurricane Florence hit, COVID hit, Dr. Hauser (former CCC President Dr. John Hauser) left, and we brought on Dr. Mancini as our new president,” he said.
Curtis added he believed the college was in “good hands” under the leadership of Mancini and Darden.
Mancini, who served as CCC vice president prior to her selection in April 2020 as president, thanked Curtis for his dedication to the college and students.
“He has contributed since I have been at the college,” she said. “I appreciate his leadership and vision.”
Trustees serve on the board for four-year staggered terms. Three governing agencies appoint four members each to the board. They are the Governor’s Office, County Board of Education and the Board of County Commissioners.
