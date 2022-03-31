EMERLD ISLE — A contractor has begun work to widen Louise Avenue between Islander Drive and Boardwalk Avenue, with a goal of finishing by Easter weekend, which begins Friday, April 15.
Town commissioners awarded the contract for the project, during their monthly meeting in February, to Thomas Simpson Construction of Morehead City at a cost of $38,100, including two days of traffic control during the construction.
The work is widening the road to its full authorized right-of-way of 25 feet to improve vehicular access and pedestrian safety.
During the Feb. 8 meeting, town public works director Artie Dunn told commissioner the increased width is necessary in the wake of completion of the first phase of the Village West residential and commercial development.
In addition, the town’s big Western Ocean Regional Access is off Louse Avenue and draws thousands of visitors each week during tourism season, which traditionally kicks off Easter Weekend.
The project also includes some improvements to the existing, private stormwater system along the south side of Louise, mainly for aesthetic reasons.
