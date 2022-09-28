EMERALD ISLE — Another month, another record for Carteret County occupancy tax receipts.
In fact, Carteret County Shore Protection Office Manager Ryan Davenport reported Monday afternoon that July set an all-time any-month record, as receipts from the 6% tax on rental accommodations cracked $3 million for the first time ever.
The total for the month – always the busiest of the year in the county – came in at $3.3 million, besting July 2021, which itself had been the record at $2.8 million, by a whopping half a million dollars.
And unless something dramatic changes in the August numbers and the rest of the year, it’s almost certain the total for calendar year 2022 will also be a record.
Davenport, speaking to the Carteret County Beach Commission during its monthly meeting in Emerald Isle, reported the collections through July 2022 total $8.999 million, more than $1 million higher than the $7.914 million collected from January through July 2021.
Davenport’s office gets half of the occupancy tax revenue, which goes into a fund to help pay for beach nourishment projects. The other half of the revenue goes to the Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority to promote tourism.
The dramatic increases in occupancy tax revenue began in July 2020, just a few months after the COVID-19 pandemic began affecting the area significantly. Officials have attributed the odd timing in part to vacationers choosing to stay closer to home rather than risk traveling farther to places where the virus was even worse than in North Carolina. Many others, official said, chose to rent here and work from home during the height of the pandemic, which began affecting the state in March 2020.
Jim Browder, executive director of the TDA, said Wednesday that July’s numbers were terrific, but added that he thinks at this point it’s probably due more to higher rental prices than the number of tourists. In fact, he said, “we’re probably getting fewer people coming in now, but not by a lot.”
It’s hard to track those figures, he said.
“You’ve got everything from one-bedroom room condominiums to 10-bedroom houses,” he said, “and you don’t know how many people are in them.”
In addition there are hotels, motels and online rentals like VRBO and Airbnb.
It’s also hard to know how much higher room rental prices are now than during other periods of time.
“I just think it’s safe to say that it’s more rate-driven now,” he said.
Inflation is high now, and that undoubtedly plays a role in rental prices, but Browder said the vacation rentals in the county haven in extremely high demand for a long time now, and high demand without a big increase in supply leads to higher prices.
