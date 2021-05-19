Crystal Coast officials anticipate another record-breaking tourism season

BEAUFORT — The Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority anticipates this will be another record-breaking year for tourism in Carteret County, with a recommended fiscal 2021-22 budget that represents a more than $1.5 million increase over the current fiscal year.
The TDA Board of Directors met to review the recommended budget May 11 at the Beaufort Hotel, with the News-Times and other participants attending via Zoom. During the meeting, the board unanimously adopted the recommended budget and plans to hold a public hearing on a final version of the document during its next regular meeting in June.
The recommended budget is balanced and totals $6,255,579, compared to the current fiscal year budget totaling roughly $4.4 million. TDA Executive Director Jim Browder said the increase is driven mainly by record-breaking occupancy tax collections that began last year and which officials anticipate will continue this summer.
The TDA originally expected the coronavirus pandemic would have the opposite effect on occupancy tax revenues, which are collected from hotels, motels, vacation rental properties and other temporary lodgings when visitors stay overnight. Half of the revenue generated by the tax goes to the TDA, while the other half feeds the county’s beach nourishment fund. Beginning in March 2020, coronavirus-related stay-at-home orders caused a sharp decline in visitors, and TDA budget preparers predicted a slower-than-normal season.
However, around the middle of May 2020, tourism began picking up steam again and surged for the rest of the summer and beyond. Mr. Browder told the News-Times Monday occupancy tax collections are up 45% for the fiscal year to date compared to the previous year, and as of March, the county has experienced 10 consecutive months of record-breaking occupancy tax collections.
Mr. Browder has said a number of factors explain the increase in tourism, such as virtual work and school giving people more flexibility to travel and attend remotely. He said the Crystal Coast was probably an attractive destination for many because it offers plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities.
“We had a lot of things working for this being a really good situation for us,” he said.
The TDA expects the growth to the continue in the upcoming fiscal year, which begins Thursday, July 1. Mr. Browder said the tourism authority anticipates around a 5% increase this year over last year, meaning he thinks this summer will, once again, break tourism records.
“It’s a big projection but we feel confident about it based on what we’ve seen over the past year,” he said.
He said he expects two main things to drive the increase in fiscal 2021-22. First, some vacation rental companies, which experienced a banner year last year, will begin raising rates to account for the huge demand. Also, as COVID-19 vaccines become widespread and more people are comfortable traveling again, Mr. Browder expects hotels and motels, which lagged last year, to get a bump in occupancy this summer.
The recommended budget projects $5,285,860 in occupancy tax collections for fiscal year 2021-22, compared to $3,797,500 budgeted this year. In reality, the TDA collected around $3.1 million from July 2020 through March 2021 and anticipates another $1.89 million from March through the end of June.
Mr. Browder said much of the excess revenue was put into a contingency fund rather than being spent on advertising or other expenses. He said as of this month, most of the authority’s ad campaigns are still “paused” out of sensitivity for the pandemic, but the TDA plans to ramp up advertising again as things continue to improve.
The recommended budget allocates around $4.9 million for marketing and advertising in 2021-22. The TDA’s next largest expense is salaries and benefits, which total $622,845.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
