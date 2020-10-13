Carteret County reports 10th COVID-19 death, 17 additional cases

CARTERET COUNTY — The County Health Department reported Tuesday afternoon a 10th Carteret County resident has died from COVID-19 as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise.
County officials said in a Tuesday news release the individual, who reportedly died Oct. 5, was in their 80s and had preexisting health conditions. To protect the family’s privacy, no further information about the patient will be released.
“The Health Department sends our condolences to the family and loved ones of this resident,” County Health Director Stephanie Cannon said. “Over the last two weeks, the County’s percent positive has doubled and is now around 7%. The power to slow the spread of this virus rests in our community’s hands. We all need to do our part to protect ourselves and others in our community from further illness or loss of life.”
Ms. Cannon encourages residents to continue following COVID-19 public health guidelines, including the three Ws, wearing a face covering, waiting at least 6 feet from others and washing hands frequently.
The county reported 17 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,015 cases since March. Of the total cases, 124 are considered active, while 881 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and 10 have died.
In addition, nine COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
To date, health providers have reportedly conducted 10,696 COVID-19 tests, with 130 pending results Tuesday afternoon.
The county said health care providers in the area continue to test individuals suspected of COVID-19, even those without symptoms. Contact your medical provider or visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing for testing locations.
For more information about COVID-19 in Carteret County, call the citizens inquiry hotline at 252-726-7060, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
