BEAUFORT — Dr. Jeff Murphy has been named the county school system’s interim chief operations officer, taking over many of the duties previously held by Superintendent Richie Paylor when he served as the district’s assistant superintendent of operations.
Paylor began his new post as superintendent Nov. 1, replacing Dr. Rob Jackson who resigned to become superintendent of the Buncombe County school system.
Paylor introduced Dr. Murphy during the County Board of Education meeting, held Jan. 10 in the school system’s central office.
He said Dr. Murphy would serve as interim chief operations officer until June.
Following the meeting, Paylor said the chief operations officer position is part of a restructuring of duties he is doing at the school system’s central office.
“Dr. Murphy is doing many of the things I did as assistant superintendent, but I also kept some of the duties I formally held,” Paylor said.
He continued that the school system had advertised the new position in November, but due to lack of a larger applicant pool, officials decided to hire an interim and advertise later in the year when more people are likely to be looking for jobs.
Dr. Murphy’s annual salary is $98,873.
Dr. Murphy, 62, of Swansboro, began his new post in December. He previously served as interim principal at Newport Elementary School in 2021 and as interim principal at Newport Middle School in 2020.
Prior to that, he served 14 years as principal of Havelock High School, where he retired. Dr. Murphy is also a previous band director at Jacksonville High School.
This is among several central office transitions that have taken place since Dr. Jackson announced in late September he was resigning to accept his new post with Buncombe County. In addition to Paylor being named new superintendent, former Chief Academic Officer Jody McClenny was named the school system’s new assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction in October. Her new position began Nov. 1.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
