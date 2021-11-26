Cedar Point commissioners adopt amendments aimed to create better multi-family housing projects

CEDAR POINT — After months of discussion by staff, town commissioners and the planning board, Cedar Point now has unified development ordinance rules designed to bring about better multi-family residential projects to town.
Commissioners adopted the UDO amendments during their monthly meeting Tuesday in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue. The board held a public hearing on the changes and discussed them in detail Nov. 18. No one spoke during the hearing.
There was no more significant discussion by the board Tuesday night.
Town manager David Rief, who developed the amendments before turning them over to the planning board, said Tuesday the changes make it easier for the town to achieve development goals listed the 2012 comprehensive plan. Those include providing residents of the developments access to public waters, incentivizing better landscaping and buffers between properties, better transportation through interconnectivity between developments and incentivizing increased recreational opportunities, such as ballfields, pools and ponds not related to stormwater retention, within developments.
Developers can now be rewarded with slightly higher density if they provide some of those amenities.
In approving the amendments, the board adopted a consistency statement indicating they found the changes consistent with the 2012 plan.
Mr. Rief said the amendments also eliminate superfluous or contradictory sections and favor development of condominium projects, which generally result in more open space than townhouse developments.
Even with increased density – one or two units per acre more – the maximum density for multi-family projects will be eight units per acre.
