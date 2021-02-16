MOREHEAD CITY — An annual external audit of Morehead City’s financial statements found the city to be in good standing for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
Robbie Bittner of accounting firm PBMares, which acquired the Morehead City and New Bern offices of RSM US last year, appeared during the Morehead City Council’s regular meeting Feb. 9 to present the results of the annual audit. The city’s finance department also presented the council with a copy of the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, or CAFR, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020.
“The primary responsibility of the council is to keep our town in fiscally good shape, so we hire auditors every year to ensure that and they come here and give us a report,” Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones said Tuesday. “…Thank you to (Morehead City Finance Director) Jewel (Lasater) and the whole finance department and all the other departments, they all had a role in organizing and getting everything together for the audit.”
As Mr. Bittner explained, the auditing team looks at the city’s financial statements to see if they are presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. The firm can hand down one of four opinions based on its findings, with an unmodified opinion being the highest possible level of assurance.
“The highest level of assurance that we can provide as external auditors is the unmodified, clean opinion, which the town did receive an unmodified opinion this year,” Mr. Bittner reported.
The auditing firm also examines the city’s compliance with laws and regulations related to grants, contracts and other items for any material noncompliance issues. Mr. Bittner reported the only issue found was a significant deficiency related to the water/sewer inventory. Otherwise, the team found no material weaknesses or other reportable deficiencies.
Under the financial highlights section of the CAFR, officials noted the overall financial position of the city improved in 2020 with an increase in the total net position of $3.8 million, mainly from governmental activities. The city cited increased property tax revenues, Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursements for previously expended funds and decreased expenditures as reasons for the increase.
“As of the close of the (2020) fiscal year, the City’s governmental funds reported combined ending fund balances of $14.9 million, an increase of $3.2 million in comparison with the prior year,” the report goes on to state. “Approximately 74.9% or $11.2 million is nonspendable, restricted, committed, or assigned.”
The unassigned general fund balance, money which may be spent at the government’s discretion, stood at $3.7 million at the end of the fiscal year, above the city council’s adopted requirement of $2.5 million in minimum general fund balance.
