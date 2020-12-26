Cedar Point board paves way for new site for granite and marble business

CEDAR POINT — Town commissioners Dec. 15 cleared the way for Artisan Granite & Marble to open a new and larger facility in Cedar Point.
By a 4-0 vote during its meeting on Zoom, the board adopted a Unified Development Ordinance text amendment to allow granite/tile sales as a special use in the B-1 (general business) zoning district and as a permitted use in the light industrial warehouse and industrial warehouse zoning districts.
The planning board earlier this month recommended approval of the amendment.
Since commissioners had already held a public hearing and discussed the amendment during a work session Dec. 10, there was no significant discussion before the vote Tuesday.
The request came from Michael Denmead of Cape Carteret, representing Artisan. In his amendment request, he said he wants to “build a state-of-the-art granite/tile showroom” with offices and a fabrication facility.
Town Manager David Rief told the board Dec. 10 he had researched the UDO and did not find anything that would specifically allow the use, so he proposed to Mr. Denmead that he seek the UDO text amendment.
Artisan’s Emerald Isle location, off Islander Drive, was heavily damaged when a tornado ripped through the area in advance of Hurricane Dorian Sept. 5, 2019. Its current display store address is 534 Cedar Point Blvd., in a strip shopping and office center on the south side of Highway 24. Artisan has been in business since 2006.
Under the amendment, Mr. Denmead would have to get a special-use permit to operate his planned facility in the B-1 district. He won’t be allowed to store granite or marble in the front yard of his new location. In addition, product alterations are permitted only inside an enclosed structure.
