WILMINGTON — The N.C. State Ports Authority is monitoring Tropical Storm Isaias and is shifting operations at the Morehead City and Wilmington ports in anticipation of the storm’s effects.
Both ports moved to port condition Zulu beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, according to the authority’s latest update issued Sunday. Based on the track of Isaias and the anticipated arrival of gale-force winds, the Port of Morehead City is closed to all commercial activity Monday and the Port of Wilmington has limited operations.
Tenants will have access to the ports of Wilmington and Morehead City until 5 p.m. Monday.
A decision regarding port operations for Tuesday will be issued later.
For any questions or concerns, contact customer service at customerservice@ncports.com or call 1-800-334-0682.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.