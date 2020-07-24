Cape Carteret referendum proposal moves to state for OK

CAPE CARTERET — Although the Carteret County Board of Elections has not yet received the specific language for a bond referendum to finance completion of the Cape Carteret Trail, the office has received and forwarded to the state Board of Elections signed town resolutions necessary to move the process another step forward.
Caitlin Sabadish, director of the county office, said Tuesday that once she received the signed resolutions Monday, the path forward became simple.
“I forward the resolutions to the State Board for their records,” she said in an email. “Once I receive the verbiage of the referendum from the Town, I will enter it into our system. It will then be verified and reviewed by us and the State for errors and entered into our ballot coding,” she added.
Town officials have not yet said when the specific referendum language will be turned in to the county office. The town board of commissioners, during its monthly meeting July 13, approved three resolutions necessary for the process to proceed. Two spelled out the findings of fact necessary for the bond referendum proposal to go to a public hearing in town hall and online Monday, Aug. 10. The third resolution set the Aug. 10 date.
Once the hearing is conducted, the board will meet again Thursday, Aug. 13 to vote on whether to proceed to a referendum.
As stated in the resolutions adopted July 13, there would be a $1.2 million bond referendum on the Tuesday, Nov. 3 general election ballot to fund the remaining construction of the trail, which is to be a 3.5-mile triangular “loop” along Highway 24, Highway 58 and Taylor Notion Road. Portions have been built along each road, but grant money and donations for the remaining 1.9 miles of construction have dried up.
Ms. Sabadish has said her office needs the language the town wants on the ballot by Wednesday, Aug. 5, which is five days before the town’s public hearing.
If, after the hearing, town commissioners decide they don’t want to move forward with the referendum, it would still be possible to withdraw if the ballots haven’t been printed.
“We have to have our ballots ready by (Wednesday) Sept. 4, when early voting starts,” Ms. Sabadish said earlier this month.
That means the office likely would start printing ballots sometime in the second week of August, she said.
If that’s already done before the town holds the hearing, it might be too late to pull the referendum even if public opinion sways the commissioners against moving forward, she said.
