RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Insurance received a rate filing Monday from the N.C. Rate Bureau requesting an 18.7% statewide average rate increase in dwelling policies, to take effect Sept. 1, 2021.
The NCRB, which is not part of the NCDOI, represents all companies writing property insurance in North Carolina.
Dwelling insurance policies are not homeowners’ insurance policies. Dwelling policies are offered to non-owner-occupied residence of no more than four units, including rental properties, investment properties and other properties that are not occupied full time by the property owner.
The filing includes a requested increase of 24.6% in extended (wind) coverage and no increase in fire coverage. The proposed rate increases are capped by territory at 25% for extended coverage.
The proposed rate increase is 25% for building and contents for most Carteret County territories, but it’s a 24.3% increase for building and 6% for contents in some western coastal areas of the county.
The last time the rate bureau filed for a dwelling insurance rate increase was August 2019, when the bureau requested a 19.2% increase. The filing resulted in a settlement of an overall average rate increase of 4%.
The latest filling will be reviewed by NCDOI experts to determine what, if any, rate adjustments are warranted. If NCDOI and the NCRB do not agree with the requested rates within 50 days, a hearing will be called in which both parties would present their cases to a hearing officer, who would then determine the appropriate rate level.
The filing is available for public review on the NCRB website at ncrb.org/ncrb/residentialproperty/ratefilings.aspx by scrolling down to the “Dwelling Rate Filing” tab.
People who want to comment on the rate request may do so in one of two ways:
- Emailed public comments should be sent by Wednesday, Jan. 13 to 2020DwellingandFire@ncdoi.gov.
- Written public comments should be mailed to Abby Spann, paralegal III, to be received by Jan. 13 and addressed to 1201 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.