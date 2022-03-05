Beaufort commissioners considering upgrades to paid parking kiosks ahead of season start

BEAUFORT — The town’s paid parking kiosks may be due for an upgrade to keep them user friendly.
The town board of commissioners met for its regular work session Monday, with Commissioner Marianna Hollinshed absent. During the work session, town parking manager Jennifer Rossi presented a report on the town’s 2021 paid parking program.
Ms. Rossi said that overall, 2021 was a good year for the paid parking program. She compared the results to 2019, due to 2020 not having a paid parking season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in statewide travel restrictions.
“Our (parking) pass sales were up significantly,” Ms. Rossi said. “More people are using the (paid parking) phone app.”
According to Ms. Rossi’s report, the 2021 parking program generated $167,355 in revenue from parking fees, $36,735 in parking pass sales and $13,939 from parking violation fines. In comparison, the 2019 program generated $153,969 in fees, $21,875 from pass sales and $16,962 from fines.
Paid parking in Beaufort is managed through kiosks, where customers may pay with cash, a phone app or credit cards. Ms. Rossi said of the 16 kiosks in town, 12 are in need of upgrades before the start of the 2022 season on Monday, May 23.
She also said town staff proposes making five spaces in front of town hall on Pollock Street all-day parking, as opposed to having a four-hour limit. This is proposed to facilitate nearby passenger ferry services.
Several commissioners seem concerned about making sure the paid parking kiosks are easy for customers to use. Commissioners John Hagle and Bucky Oliver said some users have expressed difficulty with using the existing kiosks due to the displays being hard to read in direct sunlight.
Keeping up with parking needs is another concern for the board. Commissioner Melvin Cooper said local business owners have told him people have parked for long stretches, resulting in potential customers, and sometimes business owners themselves, having trouble finding a space.
The following also occurred at Monday’s work session:
· The board unanimously scheduled its annual planning retreat for Thursday through Friday, March 10-11, at the Beaufort Hotel. Mr. Oliver recused himself due to having a financial interest in the hotel.
· The board unanimously approved a $50,611 budget amendment to the fiscal year 2021-22 budget to account for town staff health insurance premium increases. An additional proposed budget amendment to replace floating ferry docks was tabled until the next regular business meeting on Monday, March 14.
· The board unanimously approved an amendment to the ground lease agreement between town officials and Inlet Inn Beaufort LLC. This amendment was made to reflect Inlet Inn Beaufort as the new vendor of the Inlet Inn.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
