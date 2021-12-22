County OKs low bid for major east Taylors Creek dredging, Radio Island nourishment project

BEAUFORT — The low bid for a project to dredge east Taylors Creek and use the sand to nourish the public beach and other areas on Radio Island came from a local firm and was well under the original estimated cost for the work.
Carteret County officials opened two bids for the project Dec. 15 in Beaufort, and the lower of the two was from T.D. Eure Marine Construction, of Beaufort, at $1.575 million. The county has $1.965 million in hand for the project, including $1.3 million from the N.C. Shallow Draft Navigation Channel Dredging and Aquatic Weed Fund and $650,000 from the U.S. Department of Defense.
Typically, the state fund pays two-thirds of the cost for such projects, and the local government provides a one-third match. The federal grant is for the county’s one-third share.
The county first scheduled a bid opening for the project on Dec. 1 but didn’t get any bids to open. At that time, Gene Foxworth, county planning director, said the county did get some “interest” from potential bidders, but no official bids.
The county then solicited bids again.
The second and higher bid opened Dec. 15 came from Michels Construction of Wisconsin.
Mr. Foxworth said in an email Monday the county is happy with the approved bid by T.D. Eure.
“Carteret County is excited to move this project forward from the bid phase to construction,” he said. “This is a great collaboration between Carteret County, the Department of Navy, the State of North Carolina and the North Carolina State Ports Authority that will serve the users of the Radio Island Beach Access and the boating public while protecting a Navy asset,” he said. Mr. Foxworth did not say when the work would start.
T.D Eure has completed other major projects for the county, including the $2.1 million Atlantic Harbor dredging and stabilization project in 2020.
The county has been planning the Taylors Creek/Radio Island project for several years. Initially, the idea was to dredge and realign east Taylors Creek to match the rest of the creek, along the Beaufort waterfront, and to deposit the spoils on the Atlantic Veneer property on Lennoxville Road in Beaufort.
However, Hurricane Florence in 2018 caused severe erosion along parts of Radio Island, so then-Carteret County Shore Protection Officer Greg Rudolph changed the plan this year to place the dredged material along Marine Road, which the U.S. Navy uses, and where erosion threatens two power poles. That was a major factor in getting the federal grant, as was the fact the beach access is heavily used by military families.
The work must be finished by an April 1, 2022 environmental deadline, which is primarily intended to protect sea turtles that begin arriving in area waters in the spring.
The spoils are to be spread roughly from Old Town Yacht Club southward, parallel to Marine Road, to the Landing Craft Utility Ramp and bulkhead, approximately 2,800 linear feet.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
