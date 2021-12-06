Christmas in the Cape attracts hundreds for ‘sleigh’ rides, holiday gift vendors

CAPE CARTERET — The weather cooperated Sunday – Cape Carteret town manager Zach Steffey called it “tropical” – and hundreds of people turned out for holiday and family fun at Christmas in the Cape.
Filtered sunshine and temperatures in the mid-60s greeted residents and visitors as the festival got underway at about 3 p.m. in Cape Carteret Community Park, behind the town hall off Dolphin Street. Adults bought Christmas gifts and decorations from vendors, children rode a “sleigh” through the neighborhoods and a wide variety of holiday tunes blared.
Given the history of rain and bad weather hampering the town’s festivals in the past, and a small chance of showers, Mr. Steffey joked Sunday that “I thought we’d probably break the drought.” But by the time officials lit the town Christmas tree in the park and the last tractor- pulled, brightly-lit “sleigh” pulled into the station after dark in a machine-created “snowstorm,” the weather had held and all had enjoyed the festival.
Earlier, Frank Johnson said he and his family, from Jones County, planned to “find some last minute stocking-stuffers for the children and a few gifts for family members.
“There’s a lot here,” he said while looking at one vendor’s good selection of children’s books. “It’s going to be fun.”
Mr. Steffey said he was pleased by the large crowd, seemingly comprised of visitors to town.
“That’s a good thing,” he said. “It brings business to our businesses and hopefully shows people what a great place Cape Carteret would be to live in and open more businesses.”
One vendor, Ryerson Unlimited of Bogue, offered wooden outdoor Christmas decorations, mostly based on the classic children’s character The Grinch and other denizens of Dr. Seuss’s Whoville. Tom Ryerson had plenty on sale and was hard at work crafting more of them.
Most of the decorations, he said, could be made, painted and ready for sale in less than a day, and he noted business was good at the festival for his woodworking shop.
As always, Mr. Steffey thanked town staff for organizing the event.
“They enjoy it and so do I; I love it,” he said.
He also thanked the many sponsors including Lowe’s Home Improvement, which provided numerous poinsettias and other plants that fronted the stage in a riot of red and green.
“We couldn’t do these things without our sponsors,” Mr. Steffey said.
He reminded residents those who want to participate in the town’s Christmas home-decorating contest should sign up on the town website, townofcapecarteret.org/, or call 252-393-8483 as soon as possible.
Decorations will be judged beginning at 6 p.m. Friday. If there’s inclement weather the judging will begin at the same time Saturday.
“We have a lot of interest and a lot of great prizes from our merchants,” Mr. Steffey said.
