MOREHEAD CITY — As the battle in Ukraine rages on, one local pastor who lived in the nation for many years is raising funds to care for refugees at several Ukrainian churches where he served.
The Rev. Patrick Whaley of First United Methodist Church in Morehead City said Friday he is in constant touch with pastors and members of Ukrainian churches he helped start or served across the nation.
“All of them are housing refugees. We have hands-on refugee ministries in 24 locations in Ukraine and surrounding countries. Our Methodist church in Kosice, Slovakia has taken seven 18-wheeler truckloads of supplies to our church ministries in western Ukraine,” he said.
“We have started ministries for orphans, women struggling with sexual abuse, and we’re working to care for and reunite pets (separated during evacuations) with owners,” he continued.
Rev. Whaley said many of those being impacted in Ukraine are personal friends he has remained close to for many years.
“I served part-time in Ukraine from 1990 until 2005, then I lived in Ukraine from 2005-2016,” he said. “I traveled across Ukraine helping plant (start) churches. I conducted weddings for many of these couples.”
After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Rev. Whaley said he coordinated with First Citizens Bank to set up a special fund for Ukraine.
“In some cases, we’ve been able to get funds to the churches in 45 minutes when they’ve had an immediate need,” he said. “I can guarantee you that every penny we collect is going straight to helping refugees. They’ll send me back photos of refugees with the supplies they are receiving.”
Rev. Whaley added that he’s assisting churches and refugees in some of the hardest-hit locations, such as Lviv, Mariupol and Bucha. Many of his friends are serving on the frontlines.
“They’ve sent me graphic images of some of the atrocities being done,” he said. “They sent me images of women that were raped and killed, then hung up for everyone to see. We’re not seeing in the western media many of the things that are being done to the Ukrainian people.”
Rev. Whaley said many of those he’s helping in Ukraine are purchasing their food from farmers’ markets because stores are destroyed, shut down or supplies limited. He added that Ukraine still has a banking system that enables funds to reach the churches that are caring for refugees.
One of the greatest concerns he has is for the elderly in Ukraine because many of them are unable to evacuate.
“The elder folks can’t get on trains and leave,” he said. “They have nowhere to go.”
He and others have also started a ministry to care for pets that are left behind by refugees and to reunite pets with their owners as soon as it is possible.
“We had a generous donation from a woman who specifically asked it be used to help the pets,” he said. “In one instance, we helped rescue 200 dogs from a town in the Kyiv region that was occupied by Russian troops. We were able to reunite many of them with their owners who had gone to Poland.”
One dog, Bila, had survived 30 days without food or water in a cage under constant shelling. Thanks to heroic efforts, she was rescued and is now safe with her owner in Poland.
Unfortunately, Rev. Whaley said most areas are no longer allowing owners to bring their pets with them, so they are being forced to leave them behind. He said they are setting up locations to care for those pets with the goal of eventually reuniting them with their owners.
While Easter is observed in the western churches Sunday, April 17, Ukrainian churches observe Easter a week later, on April 24, because of a Ukrainian Orthodox calendar. Russia celebrates a week after Ukraine.
“In Ukraine, it’s different than in the United States,” he said. “Their Easter baskets are totally different. Their baskets are filled with food. They don’t celebrate with Easter bunnies and eggs. It’s all about Jesus.”
Rev. Whaley plans to continue raising funds for the long-term to assist Ukrainian churches and refugees. He also hopes to host Ukrainian refugees in the future.
“It’s going to take a long time to rebuild after this is all over,” he said. “Many of these folks will have no home to go to.”
Those wanting to donate to assist Ukrainian refugees can mail checks to First United Methodist Church, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City, N.C. 28557. Put a note in the memo line that it is for Ukraine. Those specifically wanting to help pets can also make a note to that effect. They can also donate online at fumcmhc.org.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.