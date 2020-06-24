CCSO announces ‘Operation One by One,’ charges 39 people

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office announced a new, year-long undercover drug operation Wednesday and said 39 people had been charged for alleged drug offenses in connection with the program.
The investigation, called "Operation One by One,” is a partnership between the narcotics detectives with the CCSO and the Morehead City Police Department.
The roundup targets alleged drug dealers in the area engaged in the distribution of heroin, methamphetamine, prescription medication, cocaine and marijuana, according to the release.
“Over the course of the next few months, detectives anticipate charging and arresting close to 100 suspects on more than 400 charges,” the release states.
The CCSO announced the following charges against these individuals:
John Gabriel Aguon, 29, Morehead City, arrested June 8, charged with four counts each of conspiring to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, selling methamphetamine and delivering methamphetamine; three counts each of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver and manufacturing methamphetamine, two counts of maintaining a dwelling used for keeping and selling a controlled substance; and one count each of conspiring to sell methamphetamine and possessing a schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $75,000 secured.
Deanna Lynn Aldridge, 22, Newport, arrested May 2, charged with one count each of possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling a schedule II controlled substance and delivering a schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $5,000 secured.
David Cameron Alley, 32, Beaufort, arrested Feb. 2, charged with one count each of possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling a schedule II controlled substance and delivering a schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $50,000 secured.
Jaqeline Kay Antone, 31, Havelock, arrested June 12, charged with one count each of possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling a schedule II controlled substance, delivering a schedule II controlled substance and conspiring to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $52,000 secured.
Dishawn Lasell Becton, 24, Newport, arrested June 19, charged with one count each of possessing a counterfeit controlled substance with the intent to sell and deliver and selling and delivering a counterfeit controlled substance. Bond set at $15,000 unsecured.
James Allen Bell, 21, Newport, arrested June 18, charged with one count each of possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling a schedule II controlled substance and delivering a schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $7,500 secured.
Tiffany Nicole Bolafka, 29, Swansboro, arrested June 11, charged with one count each of possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling a schedule II controlled substance, delivering a schedule II controlled substance and conspiring to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $20,000 secured.
Brandon Dale Brewer, 34, Atlantic, arrested June 20, charged with one count each of possessing methamphetamine and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $1,000 secured.
Carly Latesha Buck, 41, Newport, arrested June 19, charged with two counts of selling and delivering a schedule III controlled substance and one count of possessing a schedule III controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver. Bond set at $5,000 secured.
Jonathan Adam Chapman, 41, Morehead City, arrested Feb. 17, charged with one count each of possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling a schedule II controlled substance and delivering a schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $30,000 secured.
Catherine Layla-Marie Clark, 26, Newport, arrested May 15, charged with one count each of possessing heroin with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, manufacturing a schedule I controlled substance, selling heroin, delivering heroin and maintaining a vehicle used for keeping and selling a controlled substance. Bond set at $50,000 unsecured.
John Clay Corbett, 32, Newport, arrested June 23, charged with two counts of selling and delivering a schedule I controlled substance and one count of possessing a schedule 1 controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver. Bond set at $10,000 secured.
James Stuart Crandall, 72, Greenville, arrested May 22, charged with three counts of trafficking cocaine and one count maintaining a vehicle used for keeping and selling a controlled substance. Bond set at $500,000 secured.
Dustin Darrin Deaver, 26, Newport, arrested June 19, charged with two counts each of possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance, selling a schedule II controlled substance, delivering a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling used for keeping and selling a controlled substance and misdemeanor probation violation. Bond set at $20,000 secured.
Paul Landon Fulcher, Jr., 27, Gloucester, arrested March 18, charged with two counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and one count each of possessing drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and misdemeanor child abuse. Bond set at $10,000 unsecured.
Rodriquez Hargett, 43, New Bern, arrested June 9, charged with one count each of possessing a schedule I controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling a schedule I controlled substance, delivering a schedule I controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance on the premises of a jail. Bond set at $5,000 secured.
Christopher Vincent Held, 35, Beaufort, arrested March 11, charged with one count each of possessing heroin with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, manufacturing a schedule I controlled substance, selling heroin, delivering heroin, conspiring to sell heroin, conspiring to deliver heroin, possessing methamphetamine with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, conspiring to sell methamphetamine, conspiring to deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling used for keeping and selling a controlled substance. Bond set at $75,000 secured.
Thomas Edward Hester, III, 42, Emerald Isle, arrested April 2, charged with two counts each of selling and delivering a schedule I controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle used for keeping and selling a controlled substance; and one count each of possessing a schedule I controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver and possessing marijuana with the intent to sell and deliver. Bond: set at $75,000 secured.
Hamp Jacobs, 61, Newport, arrested May 23, charged with two counts of selling and delivering a schedule I controlled substance and one count of possessing a schedule I controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver. Bond set at $10,000 secured.
Keith Davis Jolly, 59, Newport, arrested June 17, charged with one count each of possessing marijuana with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, manufacturing marijuana, selling marijuana, delivering marijuana and maintaining a dwelling used for keeping and selling a controlled substance. Bond set at $5,000 secured.
Ricky O’Neal Jones Jr., 37, Morehead City, arrested march 16, charged with one count each of possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling a schedule II controlled substance, delivering a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle used for keeping and selling a controlled substance and possessing marijuana up to half an ounce. Bond set at $15,000 secured.
Tammy Lynnette Lebeau, 43, New Bern, arrested June 11, charged with one count each of conspiring to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possessing a schedule II controlled substance and selling and delivering a schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $15,000 secured.
Steve Robert Mazzeo, 61, New Bern, arrested May 27, charged with one count each of conspiring to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possessing a schedule II controlled substance and selling and delivering a schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $30,000 secured.
Colin Ladd Morris, 38, Newport, arrested June 5, charged with three counts each of possessing a schedule IV controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, manufacturing a schedule IV controlled substance, manufacturing, selling, delivering and possessing a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school; two counts each possessing heroin with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, maintaining a dwelling used for keeping and selling a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia; and one count each of manufacturing a schedule I controlled substance, selling heroin, delivering heroin, possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling schedule II controlled substance, delivering a schedule II controlled substance, possessing marijuana with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver and manufacturing marijuana. Bond set at $50,000 secured.
Jeannie Temple Nast, 28, Newport, arrested June 11, charged with one count each of possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling a schedule II controlled substance, delivering a schedule II controlled substance, manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling that was used for keeping and selling a controlled substance. Bond set at $5,000 secured.
Taylor Josef Parsons, 24, Swansboro, arrested June 6, charged with one count each of possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling a schedule II controlled substance and delivering a schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $10,000 secured.
Aaron Kyle Penny, 37, Beaufort, arrested March 12, charged with two counts of conspiring to sell and deliver a schedule III controlled substance and one count each of manufacturing a schedule III controlled substance, selling a schedule III controlled substance, delivering a schedule III controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle used for keeping and selling a controlled substance and misdemeanor child abuse. Bond set at $10,000 unsecured.
Hans Damon Pridgett Jr., 32, Newport, arrested June 8, charged with two counts each of manufacturing, selling, delivering and possessing a controlled substance at a childcare center and one count each possessing heroin with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling heroin, delivering heroin, possessing a schedule IV controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling a schedule IV controlled substance, delivering a schedule IV controlled substance and felony breaking and entering. Bond set at $15,000 secured.
Anthony Joseph Reese, 31, Hubert, arrested Feb. 3, charged with one count each of possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance, selling a schedule II controlled substance, delivering a schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle used for keeping and selling a controlled substance. Bond set at $50,000 secured.
David Michael Reilly, 31, Swansboro, arrested May 29, charged with two counts of selling and delivering a schedule II controlled substance and one count of possessing a schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $30,000 unsecured.
Tyler Braxton Robinette, 25, Newport, arrested June 14, charged with two counts of selling and delivering a schedule II controlled substance and one count of possessing a schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $5,000 secured.
Joseph Aaron Salter, 33, Beaufort, arrested March 11, charged with one count each of possessing heroin with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, manufacturing a schedule I controlled substance, selling heroin, delivering heroin, conspiring to sell heroin, conspiring to deliver heroin, possessing methamphetamine with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, conspiring to sell methamphetamine, conspiring to deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling used for keeping and selling a controlled substance. Bond set at $75,000 secured.
Brian Lee Schoonover, 42, Havelock, arrested June 2, charged with five counts of trafficking opium or heroin. Bond are set at $75,000 secured.
Bethany Rose Soult, 24, Newport, arrested June 5, charged with one count each of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, conspiring to sell methamphetamine, possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance, selling a schedule II controlled substance and delivering a schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $60,000 secured.
Johnathan David Stephan, 36, Newport, arrested May 28, charged with one count each of possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling a schedule II controlled substance and delivering a schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $30,000 secured.
Samuel Lester Turnage, 27, Morehead City, arrested May 20, charged with one count each of possessing cocaine with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, manufacturing cocaine, selling cocaine, delivering cocaine, conspiring to traffic cocaine and maintaining a vehicle used for keeping and selling a controlled substance. Bond set at $50,000 secured.
Jalaha Dize Villareal, 33, Newport, arrested March 16, charged with one count each of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling methamphetamine and delivering methamphetamine. Bond set at $10,000 secured.
William James Warren, 52, Morehead City, arrested March 13, charged with one count each of possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling and delivering a schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling that was used for keeping and selling a controlled substance. Bond set at $50,000 unsecured.
Richard Payne Willis Jr., 47, Newport, arrested June 2, charged with two counts of possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver and one count each of possessing a schedule I controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling a schedule I controlled substance, delivering a schedule I controlled substance, selling a schedule II controlled substance and delivering a schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $30,000 secured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.