BEAUFORT — The Carteret County public school system announced Tuesday they have received $513,324 to help fund School Resource Officers in schools. Plus, the CCPS received $40,000 for school safety equipment.
The money will be used to reimburse the county and municipalities that committed earlier this year to match funds for an SRO in every school in the county, according to Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck.
“I think it’s fantastic,” he said Wednesday morning. “The state has really worked hard to provide financial resources to maintain safety and security in schools across the state.”
According to a press release issued late Tuesday by the school system, Carteret is one of 200 school districts and charter schools in North Carolina who will benefit from more than $74.1 million in school safety grants from the Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools.
Carteret County public schools was specifically awarded $513,324 to help fund additional School Resource Officers, in partnership with Carteret County and other local municipalities. CCPS was also awarded $40,000 for the safety equipment.
Carteret County Schools Superintendent Richie Paylor said, “I am thankful to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction for recognizing the importance of school safety and the need for adequate funding. There is nothing more important than keeping students safe, and we appreciate the work of our School Resource Officers. We are also grateful for the Carteret County Commissioners and the local municipalities who provided the matching funds to make this possible.”
Through the Safer Schools grant, the county school system sought funding for safety equipment in an effort to replace servers to increase the quality of video surveillance equipment. CCPS also requested funding for 14 School Resource Officers, who are already in place thanks to agreements with the county and municipalities.
Funding has been granted for SROs for the following schools, with appropriate municipalities providing the additional matching funding:
Beaufort Elementary School and Beaufort Middle School (Beaufort Police Department).
White Oak Elementary School (Cape Carteret Police Department).
Newport Elementary School and Newport Middle School (Newport Police Department).
Morehead City Middle School, Morehead City Elementary School, Morehead City Primary School and Bridges School. (Morehead City Police Department)
Atlantic Elementary School, Smyrna Elementary/Down East Middle School, Harkers Island
Elementary School, Broad Creek Middle School, and Bogue Sound Elementary School (Carteret County Sheriff's Office).
School officials said the funding ensures all schools in CCPS will have full-time SRO coverage.
“SROs are proven to be valued members of the CCPS school teams, serving as law enforcement officers, teachers and counselors as they work with students, their families and school system employees,” the press release states. “SROs currently in place in Carteret County are valuable parts of the school’s leadership team. They are visible at the school; accessible to students, parents and school staff members; and are involved in all aspects of the school.”
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said the funding is critical to ensuring that schools are safe for students and staff.
“School safety is a top priority for the Department of Public Instruction as it is for students, families, educators — all of us,” Truitt said. “It goes without saying that safety is an essential condition for effective teaching and learning. The Center for Safer Schools did a great job ensuring that each applicant received as much funding as possible to meet that critical need.”
“The School Safety Grant enhances schools’ efforts to keep our students safe,” Karen W. Fairley, executive director of the Center for Safer Schools, said. “We’re thankful that we had the funding available to distribute, and we know it will go to good use.”
As reported by NCDPI, upon successful completion of financial requirements and mandatory reports, the SRO funding will be extended automatically to the 2023-24 school year.
