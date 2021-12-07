Historic moment: Harker sworn in as mayor of Beaufort, 3 new faces join commission

BEAUFORT — The mood was at times somber, cut with ample rounds of applause and well-timed jokes, Monday evening at the fire station along Live Oak Street as Beaufort welcomed new leadership, including the town’s first African American mayor.
Sharon Harker, who handily won election in the Nov. 2 municipal contest, took the helm as mayor in an historic moment.
“Let me send my sincere gratitude to the citizens of Beaufort to trusting me to serve as you next mayor. I am humbled and I am honored,” she said in her first address. “I’m also honored to be the first African American to serve as mayor. Now this is an historical moment in the town’s 308-year-old history, and one that should not be taken lightly.”
She takes over from two-term Mayor Rett Newton, who is running as a Democrat in the 2022 U.S. Senate race.
Also sworn in Monday night were commissions Melvin Cooper and Bucky Oliver, both of whom won election in the November contest, and Bob Terwilliger, who was appointed by the board Nov. 22 to fill the unexpired term vacated by Ms. Harker on her move to the mayoral seat.
In its first order of business, the newly seated Beaufort Board of Commissioners elected member John Hagle to serve as mayor pro tem.
As part of Monday’s celebration, the town honored Mr. Newton and outgoing commissioners Ann Carter and Charles McDonald.
