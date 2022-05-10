MOREHEAD CITY — With the Atlantic hurricane season beginning June 1, Carteret County Emergency Management and Carteret County Long Term Recovery Alliance sponsored an expo Tuesday to encourage residents to prepare are the upcoming season.
“My biggest thing is being prepared to keep your loved ones and homes safe when weather threatens,” Jen Sawyer, the county’s emergency management coordinator, said during the 2022 Carteret County Hurricane Preparedness Expo, held at the Crystal Coast Civic Center. “I think it’s important that everyone has a plan, makes a hurricane kit and has ways to stay informed.”
She especially touted the county’s CodeRED, a high-speed mass notification system that allows the county to deliver emergency messages via phone to landlines or mobile devices through text and email. To register for the free service, go to carteretcountync.gov/525/Emergency-Notification or call 252-222-5841.
She also encouraged residents to get NOAA weather radios. In addition, she encouraged the medically fragile to register with the county so EMS will be aware of their needs prior to and following an emergency. Registration forms can be found on the county’s website at carteretcounty.org/605/Medically-Fragile.
In the event of a hurricane, Ms. Sawyer said it was important for residents and visitors to heed the direction of officials, including evacuation orders.
“It’s always best to stay with family, friends or a hotel out of the area,” she said. “We will open shelters as the need arises, but it’s always better for people to leave the area if they can.”
Nearly 30 vendors, representing county and state agencies, and nonprofits that assist residents prior to, during and after hurricanes, were on hand to offer information.
Grace and Bob Marshall of Pine Knoll Shores were among those perusing through the many displays.
“We’ve lived here for a while and have come before, but there’s always new information we can get,” Ms. Marshall said.
The Marshalls spent time talking with National Weather Service meteorologist David Glenn, who also had a message for area residents.
“When a hurricane is approaching, we really want them to not just focus on the (hurricane) category, but focus on the impacts such as flooding rain, storm surge, tornadoes and rip currents,” he said. “We need to remember that (Hurricane) Florence was just a Category 1, but look what happened.”
He further pointed out that eastern North Carolina can get devastating effects from hurricanes that don’t make landfall in the area. He said in 2019 Hurricane Lorenzo was 2,500 miles off the North Carolina coast, but took the lives of four state residents due to rip currents that impacted area beaches.
He also said people may think they are safe from flooding if their homes are elevated but, “roads may be washed out, and you won’t be accessible for days or weeks.”
He said people can stay informed on current weather conditions at weather.gov/Newport, through local news outlets or by getting a NOAA weather radio.
Kay Huffman with the County Department of Social Services who also coordinates the county’s emergency shelters, said it’s important for those evacuating to shelters to know what items to bring, including medications, bedding and food. The emergency shelter at Newport Middle School is also pet friendly, so pet supplies must be brought by owners.
In addition, a shelter for the medically fragile is available at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center in Morehead City.
Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative representatives were on hand to educate the public on what happens after a storm when power is out.
“We want residents to know they don’t have to keep calling us because we will know about outages through our outage map,” Melissa Glenn, communications director with CCEC, said. “They need to understand we have a process we use when restoring power, starting with the higher population areas first, then going to individual areas.”
Julia Royall Johnson, communications chairperson for Carteret Long Term Recovery Alliance (CLTRA), and Joeita Zerilli with the Food Bank of Eastern and Central NC, said they were pleased with the turnout.
This is the third year the organizations have sponsored the expo.
“After Florence, there were so many needs in our community, but people didn’t know where to find the resources,” Ms. Zerilli said. “We want to make sure that everyone knows there are people out there who can help. They need to know the resources that are available to them.”
To that end, CLTRA has created a Disaster Preparedness Resource Guide that is available to area residents.
“We hand them out at expos and other events,” Ms. Royall Johnson said. “They can also get a digital version from our website. We have it in Spanish as well.”
Ms. Royall Johnson said CLTRA had 650 families apply for help with repairs or damages to their homes following Hurricanes Florence and Dorian. They have completed 300 of those so far, with 250 cases still open. Others found alternative ways to get repairs done.
“It could be minor repairs, major repairs or people still displaced from Florence,” she said. “We still need volunteers to help us get families back in their homes.”
Those wanting a Disaster Preparedness Resource Guide, or information on how to volunteer with CLTRA can go to carteretltra.org, call 252-723-7274, or contact them on Facebook. They also have an office at Grace Presbyterian Church in Beaufort.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 – Nov. 30 each year.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
