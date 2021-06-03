CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners will hold the required public hearing on the proposed fiscal 2021-22 budget Monday night and will likely vote on it.
The board’s monthly session begins at 6 p.m. in town hall on Dolphin Street and online at GoToMeeting. To access the meeting online, visit gotomeet.me/TOCC/board-of-commissioners-meeting. To access the meeting by phone, dial 1-646-749-3122 and enter access code 331-708-837 when prompted.
The budget is available for view at town hall. It calls for $1.86 million in revenues and expenditures, with about a third of that, $621,197, for the police department.
Participants can file written comments for the public hearing or sign up to speak by emailing town clerk Heather Leffingwell at hleffingwell@capecarteret.org or by calling 252-393-8483 by noon Monday.
The budget retains the existing property tax rate of 21.25 cents per $100 of assessed value, and spending is about $235,000 higher than the fiscal 2020-21 adopted budget of $1.63 million.
The proposal also includes money to start a program to lease town vehicles from Enterprise Rent-A-Car. In the fiscal 2021-22 year, which begins Thursday, July 1, the plan is to lease three Dodge Chargers for the police department and two public works department trucks. Enterprise will monitor and maintain the vehicles and will recommend when they should be sold. The town expects to use the money from the sales for new leases, keeping the vehicle fleet as new as possible.
The next largest departmental total after police is general administration at $369,541 – more than half of that for salaries and benefits for town manager Zach Steffey and other staffers – followed by public works at $283,749.
Mr. Steffey projects $89,818 in revenue in from Powell Bill funds, derived from the state’s gas tax, to be used for paving and street-related projects.
