Church news: Christmas Eve services set

With coronavirus safety measures in place, some Carteret County churches are offering special services for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Some of these include:
First UMC
First United Methodist Church in Morehead City will present Journey to Bethlehem, a drive-thru experience, from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Residents are invited to drive through the church’s parking lot, pausing at scenes of the first Bethlehem journey by Mary and Joseph. There will be a busy Bethlehem Inn, shepherds in a field, angels, wisemen and a manger scene. Family groups will make up each scene. There will be luminaries to light the way. Communion will be available at the end.
Those attending are asked to drive east on Bay Street and then turn onto 10th Street, where you will be guided to the entrance. A map of the route is available on the church’s website fumcmhc.org.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City will hold two services Thursday with masks required. The church will celebrate with a family service at 4 p.m. in Westminster Hall. The church will hold a candlelight communion service at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary.
Grace Presbyterian
Grace Presbyterian Church in Beaufort will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5 p.m. Thursday. Those attending are asked to wear masks and social distance and other coronavirus safety precautions will be in place.
The church will also offer a livestream Christmas Eve worship service at 3 p.m. at fumcmhc.org.
Ann Street UMC
Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort will hold a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. Thursday in the church’s parking lot. While spatially distanced and wearing masks, those attending will sing Christmas carols, enjoy candlelight and take communion.
Tuttle’s Grove UMC
Tuttles Grove United Methodist Church will offer a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m. Thursday. Masks are required.
Parkview Baptist
Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City will hold a New Year’s Eve Service at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31 in the sanctuary. Masks are encouraged and hand sanitizer should be used as you enter the building. Seating will be socially distanced.
Awana Clubs for children ages 4 through fifth grade will meet beginning Sunday, Jan. 10. The club’s youth activities begin at 4:30 p.m. each Sunday.
The church’s monthly Movie Night is set for 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8. Popcorn is available and the January movie will be announced later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.