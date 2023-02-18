MOREHEAD CITY - As the final curtain call draws near for a Morehead City tea room and dinner theater, the owners are preparing for a new act to begin.
The Infusion Cafe, located on 1012 Arendell Street in the same building as the History Museum of Carteret County, is up for sale after 11 years in business.
The formal tea room has been a part of Morehead City for more than 20 years and has hosted over 150 daytime and dinner theatre shows during its operation, cementing its status as a beacon for those interested in steeped beverages and the cultural arts.
The outgoing owners, Kurt and Katie Petersen, say they are stepping back to take care of obligations at home and are actively looking for someone to take over the business.
While they have been approached by several potential buyers, no contracts have yet been signed.
The Petersen's became owners of the Infusion Cafe in 2011 after working as employees for the previous owner.
"It just seemed so sad to let a tea shop go," Katie Petersen said. "God provided and we were able to flip it into the Infusion Cafe and grow it from what it was when we started."
With help from Kurt's mother Lori Petersen, the trio helped the business expand and attract a wider range of people.
"We've hosted everyone from grandmas with their granddaughters having tea parties to teenagers having their first date," Kurt said. "We've held two weddings here. It's been a bit of everybody."
In addition to serving theater performances, beverages and cafe fare, Kurt explained one of his favorite aspects of the business was giving the community a "warm and fuzzy" place where they could decompress and relax.
"We've cultivated relationships with so many different people from so many different backgrounds," Kurt said. "They love coming here because they can just have a nice cup of tea or a scone and just be themself."
The Petersens plan to stick around and help the new owners get started by supporting the business until they are ready to completely take over.
"We will encourage whoever the new owners may be to keep a similar business here so they may leverage the power of incumbency, but ultimately it will be up to them," Kurt Petersen said. "Just because we are leaving, doesn't mean that this place is necessarily closing. So don't be heartbroken and definitely don't stop coming in."
The cafe still has a few events scheduled before they fully relinquish the reins: a Tea in Neverland daytime event March 3-4, a Celtic Tea experience March 11 and an Irish Dinner from March 16-18.
Reservations are required and may be arranged by calling the business at 252-240-2800. Seating will be limited.
