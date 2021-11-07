With possible shrimp trawl closures before state fisheries commission, industry workers, advocates express concern over ‘detrimental’ proposal

EMERALD ISLE — State fisheries managers are scheduled to choose preferred management options for shrimp at their next meeting, and the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recommends closing more coastal waters to shrimp trawls.

The division issued an announcement Monday the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission, the rulemaking body which creates regulations for commercial and recreational fisheries on the coast and in state waters, will meet Wednesday, Nov. 17 through Friday, Nov. 19 at the Islander Hotel & Resort in Emerald Isle. The commission will discuss Shrimp Fishery Management Plan Amendment 2 the afternoon of Nov. 17, after which the commission may vote on its preferred management options and to send the draft plan to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

The division’s recommendations include a suite of area closures to shrimp trawling in state coastal waters, almost 69,000 acres, according to the division’s documentation. It claims this region produced 476,296 pounds of shrimp on average per year from 2010-19, valued at $696,000 per year with 119 shrimpers participating.

According to one local shrimper, these closures could put a lot of local fishermen out of business.

Part-time shrimper Zack Davis of Marshallberg said in a Friday interview with the News-Times the proposed closures are “detrimental to the industry as a whole.”

“It puts the little man out of business, the people with boats in the 40- to 50-foot range,” Mr. Davis said.

He went on to say that with so many close-shore areas closed, shrimpers would have to go further out into open waters, where weather and waves can make conditions life-threatening for smaller vessels.

“I have a 65-foot boat,” Mr. Davis said. “I can shrimp in most weather conditions, but I’ve shrimped in many boats that can’t go out in hazardous weather. When you stick those boats in the middle of Pamlico Sound, there’s a chance for loss of life.”

In addition to shrimping, Mr. Davis also teaches marine trades and welding at East Carteret High School. He said shrimping can provide good income, “but there’s no guarantee the industry will be there next year” due to proposals for closures and similar restrictions.

“I’m 37 and I’ve been shrimping for 25 years,” Mr. Davis said. “I paid for college with shrimping. I built a trawler about 5 years ago. I’m just a small-time fisherman, you have people who have a lot more invested.”

In Morehead City, Blue Ocean Market general manager Jeremiah Tryon said in a Friday interview he’d not previous heard of the proposal. Mr. Tryon went on to say his information on proposed regulations and management measures comes from several different sources, including contacts with the DMF.

“It’s a confusing system,” he said.

On the subject of the recommended closures, Mr. Tryon said he’d need to look at the specific areas under consideration and he’d support the closures if they were “good for the fishery” but didn’t support “bureaucracy for the sake of bureaucracy.”

“Shrimp contributes to our business greatly,” Mr. Tryon said. “It’s a huge portion of our business.”

When it came to learning of the division’s recommendations, Mr. Davis said he first heard about them from Monday’s announcement. However, this may be because Mr. Davis follows DMF activity closely. He’s applied for membership on the Shrimp FMP Advisory Committee and attends the committee’s meetings.

One former MFC member, marine biologist and self-professed recreational fisherman Jess Hawkins, isn’t pleased with either the DMF’s recommendations or the amount of time the public has to respond to them.

Owner of Crystal Coast Ecotours, Mr. Hawkins said Thursdayhe finds how these recommendations were made and announced “deeply disturbing.”

“The division is the scientific arm of the commission,” Mr. Hawkins said. “The way they did this doesn’t reflect what our state leaders expect to come out of the (N.C.) Fisheries Reform Act. They didn’t inform the public about these options until Monday (Nov. 1); that only gives the public two weeks to comment.”

The stated purpose of the amendment is to reduce finfish bycatch in the shrimp fishery. Mr. Hawkins said this issue, like many, merits debate, but in this case he thinks the DMF has “disregarded all the (industry) collaboration to reduce bycatch.”

“North Carolina was the first state to include excluder devices in shrimp trawls,” he said. “The measures they’re pursuing now, I don’t know how they’d quantify success.”

He also voiced concern about commercial fishermen being driven to go further out to sea to fish and shrimp, resulting in fishermen in small craft having to go out into dangerous waters.

“Seventy percent of our shrimp trawl fleet is composed of boats less than 50 feet,” he said.

Mr. Hawkins also questioned the areas being considered for closures. He said the proposed closure areas aren’t where finfish tend to spawn, but are connecting areas between nurseries.

“From a scientific standpoint, (the DMF) say there needs to be connectivity between these habitats,” Mr. Hawkins said. “That’s a strong theory in terrestrial habitat, but in marine habitat, it’s unknown.”

A local seafood advocacy organization is also opposed to the proposed management measures. N.C. Carteret Catch president Barbara Garrity-Blake said she and her organization, which is dedicated to educating consumers on the benefits of eating locally harvested seafood, think the proposed measures are “going in the wrong direction.”

“These measures are disadvantaging the fishermen with the lowest carbon footprint, with the shortest distance to go (to harvest shrimp),” Ms. Garrity-Blake said. “We think the managers need to consider these factors. They’re operating on an outdated concept of conservation.”

It’s not only the environmental effects these closures could have that concern Ms. Garrity-Blake, but also the affect on the local shrimpers themselves.

“We’re concerned these measures will wipe our our small boat fisheries,” she said. “These fishermen aren’t equipped to go out on open waters. I live in Gloucester; when I look across the street, I see shrimpers and I can recognize their boats.”

There will be public comment periods during the MFC meeting at 6 p.m., Nov. 17 and at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 19. Anyone who wishes to sign up to speak during the public comment periods or submit written comments online, may do so at the website deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/marine-fisheries-commission/marine-fisheries-commission-meetings#quarterly-business-meeting---november-17-19.

The commission will review recommendations from its advisory committees and the DMF, which enforces fishing regulations and performs field work, studies and data gathering for the MFC.

In response to the concerns voiced, DMF public information officer Patricia Smith said the DMF first released the draft management plan in June.

“During the 30-day public comment period, the five MFC Advisory Committees also met to review the draft and provide input and recommendations,” she said. “We encourage any public interested in this issue to review the draft Amendment 2…along with its companion decision document, which includes the rationale for the divisions’ recommendations.”

