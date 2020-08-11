BEAUFORT — A decision by Carteret County Schools officials that allows teachers to have their children in classrooms four days a week is getting mixed reviews from the general public and other parents, who are only allowed to have their children in classrooms two days a week due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
Under the reopening plan, students are to attend classes two days a week, with the other three days taught remotely. The 2020-21 academic year begins Monday.
According to a portion of the post published Tuesday on the school system’s Facebook page, “…Many of the school system employees have school-aged children. They, like many other parents, are struggling to find child care for their school-aged children while they are working. In order for the school system to continue to operate at the high-level expected, these employees have been offered the opportunity to have their children attend face-to-face instruction four days a week. This is an effort to keep school system employees teaching and working so that every child in the county may continue to be served.”
When asked for a response from school officials regarding the policy, Carteret County Schools Communications Director Tabbie Nance sent a copy of the Facebook post as a response. Inquires made by the News-Times last week regarding the policy went unanswered.
The school board did not approve the policy in open session, and it is unclear if it was done administratively.
Responses to the Tuesday post about the policy are mixed.
Parent Erica Compton wrote, “Honestly, as a county worker, I am not being given this opportunity so that I am able to not stress about childcare…I’m still expected to show up to work every day no matter what I’m having to handle outside my job. Better yet, I may have to end up having to pay out of pocket for an expense that I normally wouldn’t in which my children will not get the proper instruction or interaction they need as they would in their structured school environment. But the teachers and staff’s children don’t have to experience that? This is utterly ridiculous, and completely outrageous to offer preferential treatment to one group of kids and the others are left to possibly struggle.”
Other commenters Tuesday questioned how the policy will affect coronavirus restrictions. Under the reopening plan, students will report to class in one of two cohorts in an effort to reduce the chance of spreading the virus.
Some expressed support for staff and the idea, like Heidi Waugus Swarthout, who wrote, “I’m happy to see that our teachers, who are underpaid and amazing, are being afforded this opportunity. They will be working overtime with managing students live and online during this unprecedented time. Hopefully this also frees up some childcare for others in the community.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.