MOREHEAD CITY — After months of behind-the-scenes planning to get the board set up, the Morehead City Council Tuesday will appoint 11 residents – nine voting members and two nonvoting youth members – to serve on the city’s newly formed parks and recreation advisory board.
The council will consider the board appointments, among other matters, when it convenes at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of the municipal building at 202 S. 8th St. Tuesday. To attend the meeting virtually, contact City Clerk Cathy Campbell by 3 p.m. at 252-726-6848, ext. 139, or email cathy.campbell@moreheadcitync.org.
The city council was originally set to appoint the advisory board members in October when the item was included on the consent agenda for that month’s meeting. However, the council ended up tabling the appointments after members of the steering committee that helped devise the new board brought up concerns about the process of its creation, including how the appointments were being handled.
After meeting again, the steering committee settled those lingering concerns, and Morehead City Manager Ryan Eggleston presented the updated bylaws during a city council workshop meeting Jan. 5. Also during that workshop, the council held a lengthy discussion on how to select the 11 members for the advisory board from a pool of more than 20 applicants, eventually tasking councilmen David Horton and Bill Taylor with compiling recommendations from each of the other council members for a final list of candidates.
If the council approves the list of appointments Tuesday, the following individuals will be seated to the parks and recreation advisory board, with their organization or demographic affiliation listed, if applicable, and term limits randomly assigned:
- Gloria McCarter, W.S. King Alumni Association, extra-territorial jurisdiction resident, three-year term.
- Missy Oden, Concerned Citizens of Morehead City, in-city resident, one-year term.
- Michael Turner, Carteret County Schools, ETJ, two-year term.
- Mary Marino, senior citizen, in-city, three-year term.
- Jan Willis, senior citizen, in-city, two-year term.
- Tim Wilson, senior citizen, in-city, two-year term.
- Ray Tillery, at-large member, in-city, three-year term.
- Keith Bernauer, at-large, in-city, one-year term.
- Robert Tyndall, at-large, in-city, on-year term.
- William Jenkins, nonvoting high school student, in-city, one-year term.
- Macie Stevens, nonvoting high school student, in-city, one-year term.
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Director Jerry Riggs will also serve ad hoc on the advisory board as a nonvoting member.
In other business Tuesday, the Morehead City Council will hold three public hearings, including a request for a special-use permit at 2406 Mayberry Loop Road to allow boat storage, recreational vehicle storage and parking and self-storage facilities; a request to rezone 3822 Galantis Drive from RMF-CZ (multi-family residential, conditional zoning) to OP (office and professional) district; and a city-initiated request to amend the Unified Development Ordinance to add a definition for conditional zoning and related requirements.
The council will also hold a required second reading for a request to rezone 1910 Bridges St. from R5 (single-family residential) to CN (commercial neighborhood) district. Under new business, the council will consider approval for the sketch development plan for a subdivision to be located at the termini of Hamilton and Harrell drives.
A copy of the full agenda packet is available at moreheadcitync.org/AgendaCenter.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
