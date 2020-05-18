NC Coastal Federation offers virtual learning opportunities

OCEAN — The N.C. Coastal Federation is offering new ways to learn about the coast virtually.
The organization recently published two webpages, the Distance Learning Lab, available at nccoast.org/distance-learning-lab/, and the #CoastalDistancing site, available at nccoast.org/coastal-distancing/.
NCCF coastal educator Rachel Bisesi said the federation is “excited to share these new resources with teachers, families and students.”
“I hope the sites provide fun opportunities to keep learning about our coast even while social distancing,” Ms. Bisesi said.
The Distance Learning Lab is a collection of free educational resources. The site allows people to learn about the coast’s environment and what’s being done to protect and restore it by watching videos or engaging in linked activities. Suggested learning guides offer grade-appropriate video suggestions and review questions.
In addition to the federation, partners and contributors for the lab include Hammocks Beach State Park, Jennette’s Pier, Lady Swan Tours, N.C. Coastal Reserve, Albemarle Pamlico National Estuaries Partnership, N.C. Sea Grant, Duke University Marine Lab, UNC Wilmington MarineQuest, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Marine Debris Program, Clean Water Education Partnership, University of Nebraska-Lincoln and North Central Texas Council of Governments.
Meanwhile, the #CoastalDistancing series offers special resources visitors to the website can use right now, at home, in their yards and on their computers. This series also offers ways to admire nature from afar or visit it safely.
“Enjoying nature is good for the spirit,” the federation said. “Exercising releases endorphins, naturally improving our mood and outlook. Part of the federation’s mission is to save special coastal places for people, fish and wildlife.”
NCCF Membership Director Kelly Bodie developed the website. Ms. Bodie said website visitors might “learn something new.”
“Maybe you’ll improve your yard or shoreline,” Ms. Bodie said. “Maybe you’ll just relax while enjoying our coast and have a fresh outlook on the future. Please understand: crowds are dangerous. If you are out for a walk, be cautious and practice safe social distancing.”
