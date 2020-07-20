Randy’s Way beach access repairs expected to take a month

EMERALD ISLE — Randy’s Way, a small, wheelchair-accessible beach access walkway at Channel Drive, is closed for renovation and repairs, with a target reopening date of Friday, Aug. 14, according to Emerald Isle Town Manager Matt Zapp.
The project, needed in part because of damage from Hurricane Florence in September 2018, is named after Randy Hebert, who lives nearby and has been paralyzed for years by Lou Gehrig’s Disease (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), which he contracted as a U.S. Marine in the Gulf War in the early 1990s.
His wife, Kim Hebert, championed construction of the facility years ago so her husband and others confined to wheelchairs could access the beach in that part of town.
Town commissioners in February awarded the contract for the project to U Dream It Builders of Emerald Isle for $59,000.
According to an email from Mr. Zapp, demolition of the wooden walkway at the site began July 13.
“The reconstruction process will take approximately four weeks,” Mr. Zapp said in the email, but the estimated completion date is still subject to weather.
“Repairs of this nature are time-consuming,” he said. “Normally, such repairs occur during the offseason. COVID-19 and contractor-related complications delayed the start of the project.”
Ms. Hebert appeared before town commissioners early this year to urge completion of the repairs.
It is part of an estimated $1 million in Florence repairs to walkways on the ocean and sound sides of town Mr. Zapp had hoped would be complete before Memorial Day weekend.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is funding the project through its reimbursements to Emerald Isle for hurricane damage.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.