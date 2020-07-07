CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County residents and others who want to plant native species can contact the N.C. Forest Service to place tree seedling orders.
The NCFS announced July 1 it’s accepting tree seedling orders as part of its annual sale.
N.C. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said trees are one of North Carolina’s greatest renewable resources.
“These tree seedlings help keep North Carolina beautiful and economically viable,” he said. “Tree seedlings and understory plants are available to public and private entities and landowners. Demand for tree seedlings is up, so anyone interested in buying trees is encouraged to order early.”
Tree seedlings can be ordered from the online seedling store at buynctrees.com, by phone at 1-888-628-7337 or using the order form found in the NCFS current catalog.
Accepted methods of payment are check, money order, Mastercard and Visa. Hardwoods are sold in quantities as low as 10 and conifers in quantities as low as 50. For those wishing to submit larger orders, the nursery sells tree seedlings by the hundreds and thousands.
Distribution of tree seedlings will occur December through mid-April, depending on weather conditions. Seedling orders can be shipped to one of 12 distribution centers statewide for a small fee or via UPS for a charge.
Seedling orders are also available for pickup from the NCFS Claridge Nursery in Goldsboro or the Linville River Nursery, near Crossnore. For information on planting trees, contact a NCFS county ranger.
According to the NCFS announcement, each year, the NCFS Nursery Program produces millions of quality seedlings for nearly 50 species of conifers, hardwoods and native understory plants, including eastern and Carolina hemlock seedlings, as well as an expanded selection of genetically improved, third cycle loblolly pine seedlings.
In addition, genetically improved stock is also available in longleaf pine, shortleaf pine, white pine and other species. These seedlings offer better volume growth, form, disease resistance, straightness and other characteristics needed to produce quality forest products.
The forest sector contributes around $33.6 billion annually to the economy and supports more than 150,000 jobs for North Carolinians.
