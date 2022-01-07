Emerald Isle brings back R U OK? program; reinstates COVID protocols at town buildings

EMERALD ISLE — After a long absence, the Emerald Isle Police Department has revived its popular R U OK? program, which provides free daily phone contact to elderly, sick and disabled residents.
“We lost service during Hurricane Florence (in Sept. 2018), then battled logistical issues,” Police Chief Mike Panzarella said Tuesday. “We’re excited to have our R U OK? Program back online. We realize the need to connect with those who are elderly, sick, and disabled persons who live alone or don’t have family or friends that can check on them on a consistent basis.”
It’s intended primarily for senior citizens or homebound residents of Emerald Isle but is open to anyone who feels they need it.
Calls can be made every day, or as often as the subscriber requests.
“If our residents don’t have family or friends to check on them, we want to be there for them,” Chief Panzarella added. “The Emerald Isle Police Department embraces Community-Oriented Policing, and we strive to do it well.”
Those who want more information should call EIPD community resources Officer Sandra DeLorme at 252-354-2021 or email her at sdelorme@emeraldisle-nc.org
Those who want to participate must get a form and turn it in to Officer DeLorme. There are forms at the police department, next to the commissioners’ meeting room in the old town hall on the north side of Highway 58. If necessary, Officer DeLorme can pick up the forms.
The town also announced this week it has reinstated COVID-19 protocols in town buildings as cases have risen because of the rapid spread of the omicron variant.
Officials are requesting visitors in all town buildings wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose.
Until further notice, COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at town commission meetings, including the next one scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. There will be limited seating available and attendees are asked to wear a mask. Anyone who is interested in watching the meetings can do so by tuning into the livestream on the Town of Emerald Isle Facebook page or by registering on Zoom.
Zoom registration information and advanced public comment instructions are included with the agenda packet that will be released Friday.
Those who are interested in submitting advanced public comment so they do not have to attend the meeting in person can do so by 10 a.m. Jan. 11. These comments will be included in the public record and commissioners will receive a copy.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
