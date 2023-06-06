EMERALD ISLE - Emerald Isle's picturesque Bogue Inlet Pier transformed into a vibrant hub of excitement Saturday, June 3 as children between the ages of 5 and 12 gathered for the highly anticipated Youth Fishing Derby.
The free event, now in its ninth year, was organized by the town and drew the attention of nearly 50 enthusiastic young anglers and their families.
To secure their spot in the competition, children needed to sign up through the Emerald Isle website.
Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation Program Director Drew Conekin helped organize the derby for the second time since joining the town and acknowledged the event has been a cherished tradition for many years.
"It's one of my favorite events that Emerald Isle puts on," Conekin said. "It's a lot of fun and completely free to all kids. We have some awesome prizes that local businesses have given us for the children."
The event's success was made possible through the support of several sponsors, including the Bogue Inlet Pier, Reel Outdoors, K & V Grocery, Mac Daddy's, South Swell Surf Shop, The Sweet Spot, The Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium, Salty Pirate, Fish Hut and Gaffers.
Many of these local businesses provided an array of prizes, gift cards, clothes and fishing gear that served as motivation for the young anglers.
When the clock reached 11 a.m., the sound of an airhorn resonated through the pier, signaling the end of the fishing frenzy.
As lines were reeled in and fish tallied, participants and their families gathered for announcement of winners and the following awards ceremony.
The pinnacle of the derby, the prize for biggest fish, included a bucketful of fishing-related goodies, a fog lamp, T-shirts, fishing poles, water bottles, a season pass to the Salty Pirate Water Park, passes to Mac Daddy's entertainment center and various gift cards to local businesses.
Amidst the friendly competition, Leo Emde, 6, emerged as the proud recipient of the coveted Biggest Fish Award.
Emde's catch, an 15-inch pompano, left an impression on both participants and spectators by setting a pier record for that species, which was documented on the leaderboard inside the pier store.
Displaying his prize with pride, Emde explained he used cut shrimp to land the record-breaking fish.
While he was reeling it in, Emde said it was very difficult and "felt like a whale or a big shark."
At the end of the event, Conekin said she was happy with the turnout and the community participation.
"The parents and their kids are loving it, and they're very grateful that it's a free event," Conekin said. "Kids love to come out and have fun and enjoy the beautiful weather."
