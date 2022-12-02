CAPE CARTERET — The town has received a positive audit for fiscal year 2021-22, which ran from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.
Town Manager Frank Rush said the audit, by Lumberton-based S. Preston Douglas & Associates, showed the town had expenditures of $2,246,335 during the fiscal year. Total revenue was $2,402,652, so the town finished the year $156,317 in the black.
The biggest expenditure in 2021-22, as always, was the police department at $733,588, and by far the largest source of revenue was the property tax, which generated $958,064. That was based on a tax rate of 22.25 cents per $100 of valuation and a total property valuation of $446.9 million. The tax collection rate for the fiscal year was 99.45%.
The second largest source of revenue was the local option sales tax, which generated $461,944.
Rush said the town is in good financial shape, with a total fund balance as of June 30, 2022, at $2,360,513, which is about 105% of annual expenditures. Of this amount, he said $2,179,238 is unassigned and available for expenditure at the town commission’s discretion.
“The town is fortunate to maintain an overall sound financial position and is committed to managing the town's resources in a fiscally responsible manner in the future,” the manager said.
The audit showed that the town had very little debt at the end of the fiscal year, $95,312, and that was for the financing of four town vehicles.
“These obligations will be fully retired no later than 2026,” Rush said.
The town hired Rush as interim manager, then permanent manager after Zach Steffey resigned in March, at a salary of $150,000 per year.
Rush, known for his ability to apply for and win financial grants, said the town's leadership “continues to work hard to maximize town grant funding, minimize expenditures and invest appropriately in infrastructure and other town services to enhance the quality of life for our residents and property owners.”
