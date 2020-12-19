Council continues review of Atlantic Beach Land Use Plan

ATLANTIC BEACH — Town officials are looking at tweaks to the Atlantic Beach Coastal Area Management Act Land Use Plan, including a potential wastewater service overlay district for the Atlantic Beach Causeway.
The council discussed the LUP at its regular work session Dec. 10 in the town hall boardroom at 125 West Fort Macon Road and online via Zoom. The plan outlines town official’s long-term goals for growth through property development.
Town Planning and Zoning Director Michelle Eitner said the LUP has an implementation schedule for most of the projects it lays out, some of which are already underway.
“For the most part, the plan as received at the public hearing (Nov. 13) has remained unchanged,” she said.
The N.C. Division of Coastal Management, which enforces coastal land regulations created by the state Coastal Resources Commission, reviews municipal LUPs. Ms. Eitner said consultants hired by town officials are preparing a new draft to resubmit to the DCM.
Mayor Trace Cooper said most of the DCM-proposed changes from the Nov. 13 hearing are only about the plan’s formatting.
The existing LUP has eight key goals:
- Protect community character.
- Causeway redevelopment.
- Improve The Circle development district.
- Flooding and water quality.
- Enhance pedestrian and bicycle mobility.
- Appearance and property maintenance.
- Tracking tourism
Addressing CRC management topics.
Each goal has several proposed projects attached to it. As part of redeveloping the commercial corridor along the causeway, Mayor Cooper said town officials are considering creating a new overlay district that would allow wastewater service to be provided.
All developed properties in town are either served by a package treatment plant or have a septic tank. However, at previous meetings the council has discussed allowing wastewater service along the causeway in order to provide more occupation capacity for businesses along the corridor.
In addition to establishing new wastewater policies for lots along the causeway, town officials are also looking into creating a new future land-use map category for the region and preparing a small area plan for lots there.
“I think these three action items make sense,” Mayor Cooper said, “given what we’ve been working on.”
Town officials are also considering conducing a community character assessment study, which the mayor said is a project that could be handled by town staff.
“I think it lends itself to an online survey,” he said. “It would make sense to do it in the coming months.”
The mayor also supported creating a local business league, though there was some debate if it was a community character issue or better suited for a different goal under the LUP.
Mayor Pro Tem Rich Johnson said he likes the idea of a business league; however, while considering it and the other proposed projects, he said the LUP sounds very similar to a municipal strategic plan, rather than just focusing on land use.
“The whole thing reads like a consultant’s report,” Mr. Johnson said. “I wouldn’t want to adopt something a consultant wrote until the council hashed it out…My concern is (ensuring) we the council are committed to this. I’d like to know, before we adopt this plan, how we’re going to do it.”
Mr. Cooper said he thinks “some wordsmithing could be done to make it more definitive. For the most part, al these items are connected to land use,” the mayor said.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com
