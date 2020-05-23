Rotary makes foundation donation

MOREHEAD CITY — Lookout Rotary of Morehead City recently presented a $5,000 to the Carteret Community College Foundation to support the college’s Building Our Future Together capital campaign.
“We are so thankful for the Lookout Rotary for their generous contribution,” Carteret Community College Foundation Executive Director Brenda Reash said. “Many businesses and individuals have contributed to the campaign. Every dollar donated will help us get to our $5.1 million goal.”
The foundation launched a capital campaign in October 2018 to raise the funds to increase and improve the college facilities.
Phase one of the campaign includes two large projects the college is currently undertaking. The first is to build a new career center. The Big Rock Career Center will be located on campus and will house the college and NCWorks.
The second project is construction of a new 16,928-square-foot Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center. The technology infrastructure will provide students with a unique opportunity to learn and train on the best equipment in the industry.
In addition, phase one of the campaign will enhance facilities, programs and equipment for marine trades and aquaculture, science, technology, engineering and math education and health sciences. The college will also create a 1-mile walking and biking shoreline educational trail.
“We are grateful to everyone who has donated to our capital campaign,” CCC President Dr. John Hauser said. “While we have received many generous contributions, we are still in the middle of our campaign and hope we can count on more individuals and businesses to help us.”
If you would like to make a donation to the foundation, call 252-222-6262.
