BROAD CREEK — Law enforcement officers Friday morning were looking for a motorcyclist who led an N.C. Highway Patrol trooper on a chase in Broad Creek before escaping Thursday night.
According 1st Sgt. David Clifton of the Highway Patrol office in Morehead City, the incident began on Nine Mile Road near Highway 24 at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday.
“Master Trooper Ryan Onofrio was on preventive patrol” on Nine Mile Road when he spotted a motorcyclist “speeding 80 mph in a 55 mph-zone and passing cars,” 1st Sgt. Clifton said in an email Friday morning. “(The) trooper attempted to stop the motorcycle and after a short chase the operator of the motorcycle drove into the woods behind Karobi Park on a narrow path into the woods.”
The motorcycle was recovered in the Broad Creek area shortly thereafter, 1st Sgt. Clifton added. “The owner of the motorcycle who lives in Havelock reported it stolen a short time later.”
An eyewitness to the chase, Josie Mullins, told the News-Times the trooper couldn’t get his car through the woods and took off on foot, giving chase, as did Ms. Mullins’ husband, James.
“James almost got him off the bike,” Ms. Mullins said.
Authorities did not give a description of the subject.
The investigation continues, 1st Sgt. Clifton said.
