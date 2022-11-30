BEAUFORT — America’s Boating Club of the Crystal Coast will host a free educational seminar, “Stop the Bleed,” Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort.
It will be presented by Richard Chapman and his national certified instructors from the Carteret Healthcare of Morehead City.
The seminar will include hands-on training and certificates will be available for all participants.
Uncontrolled bleeding is a major cause of preventable deaths. Approximately 70% of trauma-related deaths worldwide are due to bleeding or its consequences, establishing hemorrhage as the most common cause of preventable death in trauma.
According to a news release, it has been determined that a high percentage of the people who are hurt and bleeding from such things as a car accident gunshot, or shark bite would live, if only bystanders used Stop the Bleed techniques to control or stop bleeding in the first five minutes.
National statistics show that the average time for first responders to arrive is 7 to 10 minutes. The average bleed- out time is 3 to 5 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.